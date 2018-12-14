ELLENSBURG, Wash. — It’s a time-honored tradition for many families: Finding the perfect Christmas tree.
Despite the lack of Christmas tree farms in the county, some people may choose to venture into the mountains to cut one of their own. Others may peruse the local nurseries and Christmas tree lots for the perfect holiday accompaniment. Regardless of the method, however, one thing is certain this season. Live trees are selling strongly in the county, but there isn’t the level of shortages seen in previous holiday seasons.
Dustin Brunson, owner of Dusty’s Nursery in Ellensburg, said sales have been strong at the nursery this year, following on a trend he saw last year as well. He said prices, however, are a bit higher than normal this year. He said part of this is due to being on the tail end of the shortage that affected tree sellers in the past years. In recession periods, tree growers cut down on their planting due to lack of demand. As most Christmas trees have a growing cycle of approximately 10 years, growers have struggled to catch up with the rebounding demand for live trees.
“The Christmas tree market is very cyclical,” he said.
Brunson, however, has been sourcing his trees from the same grower near Estacada, Oregon since 1993. As a result, he has been able to keep consistent stocks and price increases to a minimum.
“I’ve had a good connection because of that long-term relationship,” he said. “Other growers, I’ve seen them raise their prices quite a bit.”
Certain Christmas tree sellers this year don’t have as many varieties of trees as in previous years. Brunson said that can depend on the weather conditions leading up to cutting. He said although the warm, dry weather this fall made it pleasant for people to get out and enjoy it, the conditions were not ideal for Christmas tree growth.
“Usually when I go to Oregon, they are just drenched,” he said. “They are all wearing rain gear walking around in mud. A pretty miserable job.”
That level of moisture through precipitation is necessary for healthy Christmas tree growth, and Brunson said the lack of it this year made it harder to market certain varieties of trees. This year, the primary trees available for purchase at Brunson’s nursery are Douglas fir, Grand fir and Noble fir.
Brunson goes to Oregon at the beginning of the sales season to pick up a load and generally must go back down to pick up more in a couple weeks. He just returned with new trees and expects this weekend to be extremely busy. When the season is through, Brunson expects to have sold approximately 400 trees.
“We’re pretty much right on with the amount we usually sell,” he said. “We basically like to sell out of them and not have a bunch left over.”
People looking for a tree have a unique opportunity in Upper County to help fundraise for the local Kiwanis Club.
The club works in partnership with The Nature Conservancy to conduct an annual Christmas tree sale. The trees available come from thinning projects on TNC-managed lands formerly owned by Plum Creek Timber.
Larry Scholl is a past president and member of the Cle Elum Kiwanis Club and a member of The Nature Conservancy’s East Cascades Steering Committee. He said the sale has been operating for approximately 25 years. He said when the land changed hands, they were initially unsure whether the partnership would continue.
“In talking with The Nature Conservancy, they were perfectly willing to let us continue harvesting as long as their forester was involved with where we went and that we were thinning trees in places where there were too many growing together,” he said.
Scholl said they tend to harvest about 150 trees per year for the sale, working under strict guidelines from The Nature Conservancy. Only certain types and sizes can be harvested under specific conditions. The sale begins the weekend after Thanksgiving and continues to the weekend before Christmas. Any trees left over after the sale are donated to local families who can’t afford one. Although the stand is only staffed on weekends, Scholl said people who want to purchase a tree during the week can pay for it at the Ranch and Home hardware store across the street.
“It’s just been a neat arrangement,” he said. “Even though they sell their own trees too, they still collect money for our trees.”
Scholl said the community support for the sale has been very strong over the years.
“It’s been a very popular thing,” he said. “We always sell out and a lot of people are very loyal customers. We even have people come from Ellensburg and around to buy trees because they know they’re fresh.”
All the money from the tree sale, which averages from $5,000 to $7,000 goes to Kiwanis projects such as scholarships for graduating high school seniors and sponsorships for clubs like the Easton High School archery club.
“It all goes back into the community,” Scholl said.