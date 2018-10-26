SEDRO-WOOLLEY, Wash. — Starting a chamomile farm wasn’t something Terry Gifford planned to do.
She had intended to prep her property, which is east of Sedro-Woolley and surrounded by the Cascade Mountains, to be a wedding venue.
After learning the property wasn’t zoned for such a venue, she had to change her plans.
That’s when she read a magazine article about a chamomile tea farm in England and decided it was the perfect crop to turn her old English-inspired home into a profitable property.
“That’s when I went out and bought my first tractor,” she said. “What started out as a roadblock ended up being a road to a better place.”
In May 2017, Gifford and two others planted 2 acres of chamomile seed on her property known as Willowbrook Manor.
When the plants bloom, the tiny flowers, which look like miniature daisies, are dwarfed by the nearby mountains.
Turning the flowers into tea is a straightforward process, Gifford said. The flowers need to be dried, which she does by placing them on trays and using her industrial-sized oven. They can also just be picked and left out in the sun.
Gifford doesn’t yet have the crop yield to serve her own chamomile tea, so she said she instead offers a selection of specialty teas to visitors.
Gifford’s vision for Willowbrook Manor includes more than just growing chamomile. She said she wants people to come out to the farm and take in the area’s natural beauty.
“When you come to Willowbrook, time slows down,” she said. “So that’s what I invite people to do. Just slow down and take in the farmland and enjoy being here.”
Year-round, guests can reserve “tea time” at the farm, where they can enjoy tea and homemade scones in a variety of spots on Gifford’s property.
While chamomile steeped in hot water is commonly referred to as tea, agricultural consultant John Vendeland said the drink technically isn’t tea.
Tea itself is a specific plant called camellia sinensis.
“Everything else, when you get around a tea purist, is called an ‘herbal infusion,’” he said. “But from a consumer perspective, it’s a distinction without a difference.”
True tees — green, black, white and oolong — all stem from camellia sinensis, but are processed differently.
As far as Vendeland is concerned, he said herbal infusions such as chamomile and mint are “tea for all intents and purposes.”
In addition to serving tea on her property, Gifford also offers “tea and tour,” an experience that includes tea and scones as well as a bike rental to use for a self-guided tour along the Cascade Trail, which runs along the property, and through area communities.
In the spring, she offers “tea and tulips,” which promises the same tea and scones along with views of Gifford’s tulip beds.
Moving forward, Gifford hopes to develop her farm into an interactive experience, with guests picking their own herbs for tea.
“My goal is to have people come here and take tea home,” she said.
She said the future likely holds lots of trial and error as she learns the ins and outs of both growing chamomile and running her business.
“I’m just a girl trying to make a go with a farm of chamomile,” she said.
Gifford isn’t the first to try her hand at growing tea in Skagit County.
In the 1990s, Vendeland approached Richard Sakuma of Sakuma Bros. Farms with a vision to create a tea industry hub in Skagit County.
Sakuma decided to give it a shot, planting 5 acres with about a dozen plant variations of camellia sinensis to see which would survive the Skagit County climate.
Ultimately, the venture didn’t pan out, Sakuma said.
Today, there’s just over an acre of tea plants left on Sakuma’s farm. They’ve grown wild, he said, getting taller and taller.
But he said the remaining acre gives him hope there’s a future for tea in Skagit County.
“There’s potential,” he said. “I don’t know any of the details or requirements for doing that but once you apply all this to marketing and sales it may add up to something that’s economically viable.”