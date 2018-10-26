Agricultural summary A high temperature of 75 degrees Fahrenheit was reported in the southwest region. The statewide temperature differential ranged from 8 degrees below average to 2 degrees above average. Mild weather provided excellent weather for fall harvest and field work. Field crop report Idaho producers made good progress wrapping up the row-crop harvest as both the corn and potato harvest neared completion. The sugar beet harvest also moved along consistent with previous year and five-year averages. Reports indicated the sugar beets were good to excellent on yield and sugar. The irrigation season also started to wind down throughout the state. Soil, pasture, range Cattle continued to come home. Good grazing conditions were reported in the northern part of the state Conditions were reported to be 6 percent very poor, 32 percent poor, 38 percent fair, 23 percent good and 1 percent excellent. Soil moisture, days suitable for field work Topsoil moisture was reported to be 6 percent very short, 44 percent short, 50 percent adequate and 2 percent surplus. Subsoil moisture was 11 percent very short, 52 percent short, 37 percent adequate and zero percent surplus. Statewide, Idaho farmers had an average of 6.7 days suitable for field work.
