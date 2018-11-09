Agricultural summary
A low temperature of 12 degrees Fahrenheit was reported in the eastern region. A high temperature of 70 degrees was reported in the southwest region.
The statewide temperature differential ranged from 3 degrees below to 5 degrees above average.
Field crop report
Subsoils in northern Idaho began to recharge with the recent rain. Pasture and winter wheat conditions were still good as there hadn’t been a hard freeze yet.
Lower elevations were snow-free. Sugar beet harvest in the south-central region finished up, helped by favorable weather. High-moisture corn harvest was in full swing.
Reports from southwest Idaho indicated that farming was done for the season. Snow, frost and snow with rain mixes were blustering about, which required farmers to make final preparations for winter. Alfalfa hay harvest finished in the southwestern region.
Soil, pasture, range
Conditions were reported to be 3 percent very poor, 26 percent poor, 47 percent fair, 23 percent good and 1 percent excellent.
Soil moisture, days suitable for field work
Topsoil moisture was reported to be 2 percent very short, 20 percent short, 77 percent adequate and 1 percent surplus. Subsoil moisture was 5 percent very short, 39 percent short, 56 percent adequate and zero percent surplus. Statewide, Idaho farmers had an average of 5.7 days suitable for field work.