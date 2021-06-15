Chobani has taken the sugar out of milk to make the groundbreaking Chobani Zero Sugar yogurt with only natural ingredients.
Chobani has a large Greek yogurt factory in Twin Falls.
To create Chobani Zero Sugar, Chobani starts with a milk that's been filtered to reduce naturally occurring sugar. From there, Chobani uses cutting-edge natural fermentation methods that allow yogurt cultures to consume the remaining sugar. Chobani then adds natural, non-GMO sweeteners with pleasant tastes like monk fruit and allulose.
As a result, Chobani Zero Sugar is the first nationally distributed product in the U.S. yogurt aisle that has no sugar. Sold nationwide at grocery and retail stores this summer, Chobani Zero Sugar has only natural ingredients, 60 calories per 5.3-ounce container and zero sugar.
"Chobani Zero Sugar is a revolutionary innovation," said Peter McGuinness, president and COO of Chobani. "Our team developed a brand new product that is as delicious as it is healthy. You won't find another product on shelves nationwide in the U.S. dairy aisle with 11 grams of protein and only natural ingredients, but no sugar or artificial sweeteners."
Chobani's latest innovation comes as the food maker's growth in the yogurt aisle has outpaced the category. In the last 52 weeks, the total yogurt category's U.S. dollar sales have increased 2.2%, while Chobani's growth over the same period was 8.7% in Nielsen US Food channels2.
The Chobani® Zero Sugar* platform includes 5.3oz single-serve cups in Vanilla, Mixed Berry, Strawberry, and Blueberry at a suggested retail price of $1.49, 5.3oz 4-packs available in Vanilla and Mixed Berry at a suggested retail price of $4.49, and 32oz multi-serve in Vanilla at a suggested retail price of $5.49.
*Not a low-calorie food based on FDA regulations