Chobani to host annual yogurt giveaway By TIMES NEWS STAFF Nov 30, 2021

TWIN FALLS — Chobani is showing its gratitude to the Magic Valley by holding a yogurt giveaway Saturday.The food maker will be giving an entire case of free yogurt to anyone — while supplies last — from 8:30 a.m. to noon in the College of Southern Idaho's Fine Arts Building parking lot. This is the seventh annual community giveaway.Last year, due to COVID-19, the event was canceled. As an alternative, Chobani donated 5,000 cases to the Idaho Foodbank.