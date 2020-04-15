WASHINGTON, D.C. — U.S. Sen. Mike Crapo, R-Idaho, signed a letter authored by Sen. Jim Risch, also R-Idaho, asking Agriculture Secretary Sonny Perdue to extend assistance to the dairy industry, which has been severely impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic.
The letter was also signed by 13 other Senate colleagues.
Dairy producers across the country have been hurt by the economic strife felt across the nation throughout the COVID-19 pandemic. The standstill has left dairy farmers with excess product originally intended for the food service industry and no avenue to get their milk, butter, cheese and yogurt into the hands of consumers.
The senators asked Perdue to use the agriculture assistance provisions in the Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security (CARES) Act to provide stability for the dairy industry and to prevent a collapse in farm milk prices.
“In this case, assistance for the dairy industry adds up to both help for farmers and nutritious food for the entire country,” the senators wrote. “Support for Americans suddenly in need of food assistance is a national priority at this time of need. Economic stability for the dairy industry will help ensure that a stable and abundant food supply is available to the public at reasonable prices now and long into the future.”
Additional signers of the letter include sens. Jerry Moran, R-Kansas; Cory Gardner, R-Colorado; Todd Young, R-Indiana; Martha McSally, R-Arizona; Mike Rounds, R-South Dakota; Mike Braun, R-Indiana; Mitt Romney, R-Utah; Josh Hawley, R-Missouri; John Cornyn, R-Texas; Joni Ernst, R-Iowa; John Thune, R-South Dakota; Roy Blunt, R-Missouri; and Steve Daines, R-Montana.
The senators wrote, "Farm milk prices are on the verge of collapse due to this shift in consumer demand. Dairy producers who just a few weeks ago were looking at the prospect of the first promising year in more than five are now in the most economic difficulty in memory."