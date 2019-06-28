Meridian High School agriculture teacher Steve Wilder led the Real Dairy Parade as grand marshal June 22 during Meridian Dairy Days.
The event, run by the Meridian Dairy and Stock Shows Inc., supports the Meridian FFA chapter and local 4-H programs. The tradition dates back 90 years.
Wilder started teaching agriculture classes in 1979 at Marsing High School. He moved to Meridian High School the following year. Wilder is an advisor for the Meridian FFA Chapter and the department chair for the Meridian Professional-Technical Center, which he helped found during his time at the school. He retires at the end of the month.
The festival began June 19 with the 70th Annual Meridian Dairy Days Princess Pageant. Judges crowned Nani McKague senior princess and Claire Shelton junior princess at the pageant, held at the Courtyard Marriot in Meridian. Both are FFA members.