SEATTLE —Darigold, Inc. has announced plans to invest $67 million to expand production of its FIT milk line at its Boise facility this year.
Launched in the Pacific Northwest market last year, FIT has doubled in sales and distribution during the past six months. FIT has 75% more protein and 40% less sugar compared to traditional milk.
FIT was developed in response to consumer demands for healthier, convenient. FIT is designed to give consumers the taste they want while being lactose-free and high in protein without introducing anything artificial. Darigold recently broadened the FIT product line to include whole milk, as well as offering 2% white and 2% chocolate milk.
“FIT was inspired by our farmer owners’ desire to revitalize fluid milk. They, more than anyone, know Darigold must provide consumers with new and relevant types of milk that preserve the wholesome and nutritious foundation which makes milk great in the first place," said Duane Naluai, Darigold’s senior vice president. "The positive consumer response we have received gives us confidence that FIT is bringing consumers back to fluid dairy.”
The investment in Boise will not only expand FIT but will also serve as a platform for re-launching other classic Darigold beverages.
“We will deliver a better package for both our consumers and channel partners,” Naluai said.
This investment includes a major capacity expansion, as well as modern aseptic packaging to produce FIT as a shelf-stable product that can be shipped and stored without refrigeration. This project will generate 15 new positions in Boise. It will also reduce the company’s environmental footprint as it relates to water use, plastic, corrugated material and overall energy use.
Many of the local farmers who supply the milk and sponsored the development of FIT are based in Washington state. Tony Veiga, chairman of the Dairy Farmers of Washington’s board of directors, said: “This is yet another example of innovation coming from the entrepreneurial spirit of our farmers, building on a tradition of constantly striving to provide more nutritious products in more sustainable ways. Darigold and the co-op’s farmers certainly do dairy in a responsible way.”
The first production run using the shelf-stable packaging is anticipated for fall of 2020.
Headquartered in Seattle, Darigold is the marketing and processing subsidiary of Northwest Dairy Association, which is owned by about 430 dairy farm families in Washington, Oregon, Idaho and Montana. Darigold handles approximately 10 billion pounds of milk annually. It operates 11 plants throughout the Northwest, processing high-quality milk produced by NDA farm families.