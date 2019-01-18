Girl Scouts form Troop 449 take a look at the 16-day-old Jersey calf from Jackson Family Farms in Meridian early Saturday at the Boise Albertsons on North Eagle Road. The calf was there as part of the Cookies from the Heart promotion where each box of cookies donated to the Idaho Foodbank will be matched with a $1 donation from Dairy West for the purchase of dairy products for the foodbank.