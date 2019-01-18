BOISE — During this year’s Girls Scout Cookie Sale, the Girl Scouts of Silver Sage are again teaming up with Dairy West to donate to the Idaho Foodbank to help those in need.
For many customers, this is a can’t-miss sale that only lasts a short time — this year running through March 17 — and the one time a year they can get their hands on a box of Thin Mints or Samoas.
For the fourth consecutive year, Idaho dairy farm families are partnering with the Scouts to make that donation go one step further. For every box donated to the Cookies from the Heart program, dairy farmers from across Idaho will donate $1 as well, giving customers an opportunity to double the impact of their charitable contribution. A $5 purchase will provide a box of Girl Scout cookies and help purchase milk by the Idaho Foodbank to help fight hunger in Idaho.
Over the past three years of this program, 23,621 boxes of cookies and over $33,000 worth of has benefited the Idaho Food Bank.
“Milk is one of the most requested, but least available item at foodbanks,” said Cindy Miller of Dairy West. “Dollar for dollar, it’s one of the most nutrient-packed items a family can have on the table, providing protein, calcium and eight other key nutrients.”
Girls will continue taking orders throughout the sale but from Feb. 22 through March 17, Girl Scout troops will be at local retailers, including many Albertsons locations, selling boxes at their cookie booths. Customers can get all their favorites and make a donation — just look for the cookies-and-milk decorated cookie box.
“This generous campaign will provide milk to thousands of Idahoans who are in the most need,” said Karen Vauk, president and CEO of the Idaho Foodbank. “It provides a nutritious staple for Idaho families who may otherwise have to go without. We are so thankful for the efforts to make this campaign happen once again.”
In addition to traditional sales, Girl Scouts of Silver Sage is also participating in the Digital Cookie Program, which allows girls to sell online. These customers will also be able to take advantage of this double-donation opportunity. Whether the box is purchased online or in person, they can still donate to Cookies from the Heart.
All Girl Scout Cookie purchases, donated or not, go to support girls and the mission of Girl Scouts — to build girls of courage, confidence and character who make the world a better place. But a box of Cookies from the Heart puts that mission into practice.
Visit www.girlscouts-ssc.org for more information and to find where you can purchase a box of Cookies from the Heart.