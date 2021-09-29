KETCHUM — Gossner Foods' aged white cheddar earned Grand Champion honors in the recent 2021 Idaho Milk Processors Association Dairy Product Contest in August at the organization's 95th annual meeting in Sun Valley.
Gossner Foods has cheese plants in Logan, Utah, and Heyburn, and one of several teams from the former location submitted the winning entry.
IMPA named High Desert Milk's Unsalted Sweet Cream Butter the First Reserve Champion, the equivalent of second place. The independent dairy cooperative is based in Burley, Idaho.
Gossner Foods also garnered Second Reserve Champion, the equivalent of third place, for the Muenster cheese produced at its Heyburn plant.
Individual dairy product contest category winners include:
* Current Cheddar Cheese -- Glanbia Nutritionals
* Medium Cheddar Cheese -- Glanbia Nutritionals
* Sharp Cheddar Cheese -- Agropur
* Aged Cheddar Cheese, 12-24 months old -- Gossner Foods
* Aged Cheddar Cheese, older than 24 months -- Glanbia Nutritionals
* Colby/Monterey Jack/Muenster Cheese -- Gossner Foods (for its Muenster)
* Hard Italian Cheese -- Aggie Creamery at Utah State University
* Soft/Semi-soft and Fresh Italian Cheese -- Lactalis American Group
(for its Whole Milk Premium Mozzarella)
* Spiced Cheese -- Glanbia Nutritionals (for its Sweet Heat Habanero)
* Flavored Cheese -- Glanbia Nutritionals (for its Smokey Hickory Cheddar)
* Open Reduced Fat Cheese -- Agropur (for its Reduced Fat Monterey Jack)
* Open Class -- Lactalis (for its Galbani Mascarpone)
* Swiss Cheese -- Gossner Foods
* Artisan -- Brush Creek Creamery (for its Marinated Labneh-Mediterranean Soft Cheese)
* Cultured Dairy Products -- Chobani (for its Blueberry Zero Sugar yogurt)
* Butter -- High Desert Milk (for its Unsalted Sweet Cream Butter)
* Granular Cheese for Manufacturing -- Glanbia Nutritionals
Overall, 14 processors submitted 132 entries. Participating processors included Aggie Creamery at Utah State University, Agropur, Beehive Cheese Co., Brush Creek Creamery, Chobani, Dairy Farmers of America, Glanbia Nutritionals, Gossner Foods, High Desert Milk, Lactalis American Group, and West Point Dairy Products.
IMPA amended its bylaws in 2019 to bring Utah milk processors into the fold. United Dairymen of Idaho and the Dairy Council of Utah joined forces two years earlier to establish Dairy West as a regional dairy promotion organization.
The organization's annual cheese auction, which helps fund student scholarships, netted $55,750 -- topping the record of $33,250 set at the 2019 conference.
IMPA has not held its annual new product competition the last two years due to the COVID-19 pandemic. It challenges universities with strong nutrition and food science programs to create the most promising new food product containing at least 50 percent dairy ingredients.
IMPA is a nonprofit organization that seeks to promote the Idaho dairy industry, cooperate with all organizations that work to advance and develop it, hold annual conferences focusing on subjects relative to the processing of milk and milk products, and act in unison in matters affecting the welfare of all dairy interests. Now in its 95th year, IMPA amended its bylaws at its 2019 annual conference to bring Utah processors into the fold. Visit IMPA.us for more details.
Dairy West is a regional dairy promotion organization established in 2017 to represent dairy farmers, processors, and supply chain partners in Idaho and Utah. A Qualified Program regulated by the USDA National Dairy Promotion & Research Board, the nonprofit organization raises awareness of the importance of dairy farming, promotes the health and nutritional benefits of dairy foods, and encourages global demand for Idaho and Western U.S. dairy foods through coordinated marketing and communications efforts, nutrition counseling, and research programs.