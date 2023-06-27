Idaho’s dairy operations were seeing record farm-level milk prices last year, but 2023 has been a far different story.
The prices that dairy operations are receiving so far this year are not enough to cover the cost of production.
As a result, many of the state’s dairies are burning through equity just to stay afloat.
“It’s going to be tough going here for (at least) the next few months. Dairy farmers are going to be grumpy about milk prices,” dairy expert Mike McCully said recently during an AgWest “Dairy Market Outlook” webinar.
McCully, owner of The McCully Group, said this year’s global milk supply is coming along pretty close to what was expected.
“The demand piece is the one that has really been worse than what I think most people expected,” he said. “You have a little too much supply around the world compared to where demand is.”
Idaho typically ranks No. 3 or No. 4 in the nation in total milk production and dairy is the state’s top agricultural commodity in terms of total farm-gate revenue, which is what the dairy operator gets for his milk.
University of Idaho agricultural economists estimate Idaho’s dairy operations brought in a record $4.2 billion in farm-gate revenue last year.
That total is likely to go way down this year as a result of much lower milk prices.
Most of Idaho’s milk is turned into cheese and that is known as class III milk. Class III prices on the futures market have hit the $14 per hundredweight (cwt) level in June and are near $15 for July and August.
This time last year, class III prices were in the mid $25 per cwt range, and they touched the $27-28 range earlier in 2022.
Meanwhile, the cost of production for Idaho dairies has not changed substantially since hitting record levels last year.
The average Idaho dairy needs to receive close to $21 per cwt for its milk just to break even, according to Idaho Dairymen’s Association Executive Director Rick Naerebout.
“We’re well below cost and dairymen are using a lot of equity to weather this downturn,” he said. “In Idaho, our dairymen are losing $4 to $5 per cwt right now and they’re burning through equity at a rapid rate.”
Some positive news, if there is any right now, for milk producers is that farm-level milk prices may be near the bottom, McCully said.
“We’re probably close to the darkest hour right now in terms of pricing,” he said. “I think we’re going to see the market come back into more balance in the second half of the year with modest increases in prices.”
However, he added, “For people that are expecting a big jump up in prices, I don’t see that happening.”
The outlook for dairy prices “is not terribly positive from a dairy farmer’s standpoint,” McCully said. “The hope is we get in the second half and things will be a bit better.”
Naerebout said he agrees with McCully’s take on the current milk market and he hopes milk prices really have bottomed out.
“I certainly hope so because $14 milk is absolutely brutal and I can’t imagine it being worse,” he said.
If prices do go lower, Naerebout said, dairy producers could be looking at a repeat of 2009, when milk prices fell way below the cost of production and the industry sustained huge losses.
“If we get too much lower, we’re going to be comparable to ’09 in terms of the extreme amount of loss,” he said.
Idaho’s dairy industry plays a major role in the state’s overall agricultural economy because so much of Idaho’s crop production is centered around feeding dairy cows.
That means that any major losses felt by the state’s dairies could have a ripple effect on other parts of Idaho agriculture.
The state’s dairy operators are facing enormous stress right now and many are faced with some tough decisions, Naerebout said.
The current milk price situation will likely lead to more consolidation in the state’s dairy industry, he added.
There were 360 dairies in Idaho as of February, a 10 percent reduction compared with the previous year.
“We lost 10 percent of our dairies last year and I fully expect we’ll lose at least 10 percent of our dairies this year again,” Naerebout said.
But even as dairies close, Idaho’s total cow numbers and milk production don’t decrease, as those cows from the shuttered dairies are picked up by other operations.
Idaho’s total milk production typically increases 1.5 to 2 percent per year, partly as a result of more cows being added and partly as a result of more milk per cow.
The current milk price situation “is definitely adding stress to our dairy families and there are a number of them that are being forced into a tough consideration of, do they continue to battle through this downturn or is it time for them and their family to hang it up on their family business,” Naerebout said. “Those are some really tough conversations around the kitchen table.”
