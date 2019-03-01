LOGAN, Utah — Farmers see markets move unexpectedly as trade deals fall through and harsh weather can completely wipe out crops and herds. Farmers and tight profit margins hate uncertainty. After the nation’s longest government shutdown, agricultural economics experts are factoring in one more variable — political uncertainty.
“It was always at the bottom of the list of risk for agriculture, but political uncertainty has really changed the game right now,” said Ryan Larsen, an assistant professor in applied economics and risk analysis at Utah State University. “It’s at the forefront of bankers’, farmers’ and ranchers’ minds because it’s a whole new ballgame.”
The shutdown limited programs from the USDA’s Farm Services Agency for farmers in Utah and the Mountain West Region, according to Larsen. The FSA has a dairy insurance program that lets people put a floor under their prices based on the market. During the recent USDA shutdown, milk prices dropped substantially and hurt dairy producers’ profits.
American farmers, bankers and economists depend on the USDA for reports like the World Agricultural Supply and Demand Estimates. Larsen said when USDA reports were not available during the shutdown, farmers were left in a guessing game.
Accurate information allows farmers to make crucial financial decisions for the upcoming year according to Larsen. In the business world of 2019, information is the key to success. When unseen variables are closing in on the margins, information can be the driver to stay in business for another year.
Months before the shutdown, trade disputes with China added to the uncertainty in U.S. markets. A small portion of the commodities produced in Utah are sold to China, but the alfalfa China is buying was hit with a 25 percent tariff in July 2018. Larsen said local demand for alfalfa is keeping prices somewhat steady.
For farmers in the Mountain West, Larsen said the U.S., Mexico and Canada trade deal could keep a lot of people in business. The deal has been signed, but still needs approval from Congress. Mexico already buys U.S. dairy products, but the USMCA will allow U.S. farmers more access to Canada’s markets.
Larsen said farmers can encourage commodity groups and lawmakers to advocate for their benefit, but it is becoming more difficult for individual business owners in rural America to make large-scale differences when it comes to trade and policy.
So what can farmers do? Larsen calls it “Managing the cycle.”
“We always know that agriculture is going to go up and down,” Larsen said. “My best advice is to prepare your business as if it is going to have some fluctuations. We’ve seen a lot of farmers go from a diversified operation to a very specialized operation which can lead to profits in certain years, but also exposes you to more risk in other years. If I’m in Utah and I have cattle, alfalfa and some small grains, I’m pretty well diversified.”
Diversifying is easier said than done for dairy farmers. Larsen said producing milk is difficult because of the capital required for the operation. He said most of the dairy operations that are surviving are diversified by growing their own feed or raising beef cattle.
Larsen said U.S. agriculture still has strong land values, interest rates are moderate and markets are still decent. Farmers are still far from the farm financial crises of the 1980s.
So what can we learn from the 2018-19 roller-coaster?
“It’s a reality check.” Larsen said. “It shows that we are reliant on these trading partners and we need to maintain relationships. You need to manage the financial side of your business as if it is a business, manage costs and take advantage of marketing opportunities. The velocity at which things are changing is increasing and farmers and ranchers are not exempt from that. If you’re still in business, there is a reason why you’re still in business. You’re adapting and changing.”