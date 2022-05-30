POCATELLO — Reed’s Waffles & Ice Cream opened for business in Pocatello on May 21.
Shalene Robinson, the owner of the new Pocatello business, explained that they received a good turnout on opening day. She said the turnout was better than expected and that there were long lines.
“Everyone’s been super supportive,” she said. “Everyone seems super happy.”
Robinson explained that many of the customers have been families with young children. Since their opening day, they have been busy every evening, leading to long lines.
“We have an amazing team,” she said. “We’ve been able to get people through pretty quickly.”
The most popular order seems to change every day. Robinson explained that some popular ice cream orders have been huckleberry, snickerdoodle and fudge brownie. Another popular order with children is cotton candy.
“We were only supposed to sell cotton candy for the first month,” Robinson said. “But it was so popular we have to keep it.”
Reed’s Waffles & Ice Cream offers 16 different ice cream flavors. It is the same ice cream that comes from Reed’s Dairy in Idaho Falls. Ice cream can be served in cups, cake cones or waffle cones. In addition to ice cream and waffles, the business will also sell grilled cheese, grilled ham and cheese, and grilled bacon and cheese. Orders of these items will include tomato soup.
“We serve Reed’s Dairy Ice Cream,” said Robinson. “We offer tons of toppings. We do ice cream with Reed’s Dairy Chocolate Milk on top.”
Robinson explained that what makes Reed’s Dairy Chocolate Milk so good is that it has potatoes mixed in with it.
“It sounds crazy,” she said. “But it makes their chocolate milk so creamy.”
Robinson looks forward to continuing to operate her business in the coming months.
“We’re really grateful to Pocatello,” she said. “We’re planning to get more seating outside soon. We want everyone to come and enjoy the summer.”
The business is located at 1301 S. Fifth Ave. and is open from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. Monday through Saturday.