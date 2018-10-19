MERIDIAN — Dairy West is giving 39 Idaho schools grants to support their Fuel Up to Play 60 initiatives.
Fuel Up to Play 60 is designed to encourage youths to take action for their own health by implementing long-term, positive changes for themselves and their schools. Program components are grounded in research and include tools and resources, in-school promotional materials, a website, youth challenges and rewards and funding opportunities.
The program is designed to help prevent childhood obesity and help youth develop life-long healthy eating and daily physical activity habits. As part of the program, student teams work with adult leaders in each school to make kid-appealing, good-tasting, nutrient-rich foods more available. They also create opportunities for daily physical activity, such as noon walking clubs and after-school sports and dance clubs.
Hundreds of schools from across the country applied for funding to help them jumpstart and sustain healthy nutrition and physical activity improvements. Grants awarded for this funding period totaled $129,138. The list of recipients includes:
Bickel Elementary School in Twin Falls, Castleford School in Castleford, Central Elementary School in Sugar City, Crossroads Middle School in Meridian, Declo Junior High School in Declo, Discovery Elementary School and Eagle Rock Junior High School in Idaho Falls, Falcon Ridge Charter School in Kuna, Filer High School in Filer, Frontier Elementary School in Boise, Galileo STEM Academy in Eagle, Gooding High School in Gooding, Heritage Middle School and Hillsdale Elementary School in Meridian, Idaho Youth ChalleNGe Academy in Orofino Jefferson Elementary School in Rigby, Kershaw Intermediate School in Sugar City, Kootenai Elementary School in Sandpoint, Lake Hazel Elementary School in Boise, Lincoln Elementary School in Rexburg, Lindy Ross Elementary School in Dubois, Mary McPherson Elementary School and Meridian Academy in Meridian, Paris Elementary School in Paris, Ponderosa Elementary School in Meridian, Popplewell Elementary School in Buhl, Richfield School in Richfield, Rigby Senior High School in Rigby, Ririe High School in Ririe, Sawtooth Middle School and Siena Elementary School in Meridian, Shoshone Middle/High School in Shoshone, St. Edwards Catholic School in Twin Falls, Taylor’s Crossing Public Charter School in Idaho Falls, Troy Elementary School in Troy, Vera C. O’Leary Middle School in Twin Falls, Victory Middle School in Meridian, White Pine Elementary School in Boise and Willow Creek Elementary School in Nampa.
The USDA, NFL and National Dairy Council are partners in the program, and it is further supported by several health and nutrition organizations: Action for Healthy Kids, American Academy of Family Physicians, American Academy of Pediatrics, Academy of Nutrition and Dietetics, National Hispanic Medical Association, National Medical Association and School Nutrition Association. Visit FuelUpToPlay60 .com to learn more.