 Photo courtesy of Scoular

TWIN FALLS — Scoular has announced a $500,000 donation to help fund the nation’s largest research dairy center, a sustainability initiative led by the University of Idaho.

“Scoular is proud of our long history of partnering with the dairy industry as well as our commitment to ag innovation and sustainability,” said Scoular CEO Paul Maass. “We are delighted to invest with the University of Idaho and others in this one-of-a-kind opportunity to develop the next generation of dairies.”

