NAMPA — A Taiwanese dairy product manufacturer plans to open a new facility in Nampa, creating 25 jobs and processing 2.4 million pounds of milk per year.
The Jetton Biochemistry Co. facility will be a blended powder factory that produces a proprietary dairy formula, according to a press release Tuesday from the Idaho Department of Commerce.
“Idaho’s innovative and reliable dairy industry has made our state a consistent top-three producer of milk and cheese in the United States,” Idaho Gov. Brad Little said in the press release. “With over 600,000 dairy cows and access to more than 450 dairies, Idaho was the premier choice for JBC’s expansion.”
The goods produced from the Nampa facility will be exported to consumers across Asian markets. JBC will not be limited to its own brand and is scheduled to undertake additional brands.
“JBC compared milk sources from Europe, Australia, New Zealand and the U.S., and finally chose Idaho milk sources,” Rover Lin, CEO of JBC, said in the press release. “Our value is based on the supply chain of raw materials and the value of dairy products within that chain. Idaho’s quality and technology of milk production is consistently improving.”
Idaho’s dairy industry accounts for 33 percent of Idaho’s total farm cash receipts. The state’s 20 dairy processing plants export roughly 2 million pounds of milk from the state every day.
“The city of Nampa is honored to have been chosen by JBC for their new location,” Nampa Mayor Debbie Kling said in the press release. “The international food manufacturing industry is a core strength of our area, which provides excellent access to a variety of resources needed to make an outstanding dairy product. We are confident the operating environment in Nampa will support their long-term success.”
The company’s decision to locate in Idaho was also influenced by Idaho’s strong relationship with Taiwan, according to the commerce department, including the efforts of Idaho’s longest-serving trade manager, Eddie Yen. The Idaho House of Representatives in January passed a resolution honoring Yen’s 30th year as Idaho’s Asia trade representative in Taiwan.