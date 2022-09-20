CAFE 2 (copy)

Cattle graze in Rupert Idaho.

 JESSICA MACHADO/UNIVERSITY OF IDAHO

BOISE — The Idaho Board of Land Commissioners on Tuesday approved a request by the University of Idaho to purchase land central to its Center for Agriculture, Food and the Environment (CAFE).

In November 2021, 282 acres of Agricultural College endowment land in Caldwell was sold for $23,250,000, as it was no longer used for experimental farming. The funds were placed in the Land Bank fund to be used for the acquisition of real property.

