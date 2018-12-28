MERIDIAN — The United Dairy Industry Association's board of directors elected John Brubaker, owner of Knott Run Dairy in Buhl, treasurer at the national dairy industry's recent annual meeting in Phoenix.
The group is a federation of state and regional dairy farmer-funded promotion organizations that provide marketing programs developed and implemented in coordination with its members.
Brubaker is one of four dairy farmers elected by their peers annually to represent Idaho on the group's board of directors.
Diamond Three Dairy owner Brian Esplin from Shelley, Dan-de Holsteins owner Dan Gilbert from Blackfoot and Kasper Dairy owner Tom Kasper from Melba serve with Brubaker on the association’s board. Brubaker serves on the Dairy West board of directors with Gilbert and Kasper and on the Idaho Dairy Products Commission board with Esplin, Gilbert, and Kasper.
Dairy West represents farmers, processors, and supply chain partners in Utah, too, and Fullmer Farms owner Chace Fullmer of Sigurd and Tuleview Dairy co-owner Jeff Hardy of Brigham City also serve on the association’s board. Fullmer and Hardy are Dairy West and Dairy Council of Utah and Nevada board members, as well.
Meanwhile, Dairy Management Inc. elected Steve Ballard, owner of Ballard Family Dairy & Cheese in Gooding, treasurer of its board of directors. Ballard serves with another Idaho dairy farmer, Korn Dairy owner Kim Korn from Terreton, on the National Dairy Promotion and Research Board. Formed in 1984 under the authority of the USDA, the board carries out coordinated promotion and research programs to help build demand and expand domestic and international markets for dairy products. Ballard and Korn also serve on the board of directors for Dairy West and the Idaho Dairy Products Commission, respectively.
Dairy West CEO Karianne Fallow applauded the national leadership efforts of the regional dairy farmers.
“As a multistate region producing over 16 billion pounds of milk annually, Idaho and Utah and its dairy farm families take their national leadership roles very seriously,” she said.
Ballard also was elected chairman of the Dairy West board of directors at its recent annual meeting in Boise, and Brubaker was elected vice chairman of the organization.