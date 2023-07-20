Modern Idaho dairy cow diets include significantly less phosphorus than 20 years ago, but the state’s dairymen still have room to cut back on feeding the nutrient without affecting herd health and productivity, a University of Idaho Extension dairy specialist’s recent exploratory study has found.
Izabelle Teixeira, based at U of I’s Twin Falls Research and Extension Center, compared rations currently fed at Idaho dairies with records of rations from 2002. During that two-decade period, she found dairymen slightly decreased phosphorus in their rations for lactating cows. Dry cows — those that aren’t currently lactating — are receiving rations with 22 percent less phosphorus.
By better tailoring rations with the actual needs of dairy cows, the state’s dairymen can minimize the environmental impacts of their operations while also reducing feed costs.
“The nutritionists are doing a great job, so the level of phosphorus in the diet has decreased,” Teixeira said. “What I discovered is they are using less alfalfa and alfalfa haylage compared with 20 years ago. They are increasing corn silage compared with the early 2000s, and they are using more triticale.”
In addition to tweaking ration composition, dairies have also stopped feeding their cows phosphorus supplements, having realized dairy cows are already getting more than enough phosphorus in their diets.
Idaho dairymen identified reducing excess phosphorus and nitrogen in rations as top priorities when Teixeira, who joined the university in April 2022, first met with them. She plans to use the findings of the phosphorus exploratory study to guide topics of future research.
Based on a review of dairy cow literature about milk urea nitrogen — a constituent in milk, which is a product of protein breakdown — Teixeira has concluded there’s also room for the typical Idaho dairy to scale back on protein in feed. Nitrogen is the key component of amino acids, which are the building blocks of protein. Sampling milk for milk urea nitrogen provides dairymen insight into the percentage of nitrogen in their rations that’s being excreted rather than getting utilized by a dairy cow.
Teixeira is pursuing grant funding to collect milk samples and evaluate how ration composition affects milk urea nitrogen on actual Idaho commercial dairies. She’ll focus her research on understanding protein requirements of different dairy cow breeds, as well as how weather, local conditions, traits of individual cows and other factors affect nitrogen use efficiency.
“There is a tool we’re going to develop that is for the nutritionists and dairymen to use on the farm so they can monitor the diets of lactating cows considering the site-specific characteristics,” Teixeira said. “It does not need to be used to compare one dairy to another but rather for one dairyman to use as a benchmark.”
Teixeira believes dairymen can better hit the mark in meeting the nitrogen needs of their cows by evaluating specific amino acids in their rations rather than assessing protein as a broad category. She plans to research how to develop rations based on amino acid profile in future research.
“I see great opportunities for improvement,” Teixeira said. “The dairymen want to have their operations as sustainable as possible. If we aim to improve efficiency, it’s necessary to approach cows as individuals, taking into account the individual variability.”
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
We welcome comments, however there are some guidelines:
Keep it Clean: Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language. Don't Threaten: Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful: Don't lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice: No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading. Be Proactive: Report abusive posts and don’t engage with trolls. Share with Us: Tell us your personal accounts and the history behind articles.