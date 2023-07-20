CALS - Ashly Anderson

Cows feeding at the University of Idaho dairy on the Moscow campus. 

 Joseph Pallen/University of Idaho

Modern Idaho dairy cow diets include significantly less phosphorus than 20 years ago, but the state’s dairymen still have room to cut back on feeding the nutrient without affecting herd health and productivity, a University of Idaho Extension dairy specialist’s recent exploratory study has found.

Izabelle Teixeira, based at U of I’s Twin Falls Research and Extension Center, compared rations currently fed at Idaho dairies with records of rations from 2002. During that two-decade period, she found dairymen slightly decreased phosphorus in their rations for lactating cows. Dry cows — those that aren’t currently lactating — are receiving rations with 22 percent less phosphorus.


Recommended for you

View (0) comments

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

We welcome comments, however there are some guidelines:

Keep it Clean: Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language. Don't Threaten: Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful: Don't lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice: No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading. Be Proactive: Report abusive posts and don’t engage with trolls. Share with Us: Tell us your personal accounts and the history behind articles.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.