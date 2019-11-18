This July 11, 2018, file photo shows yogurt on display at a grocery store in River Ridge, La. Despite shelves full of new varieties, from Icelandic to Australian to coconut-based, U.S. yogurt sales are in a multiyear slump. Yogurt companies are confident that more new products can boost sales. But some analysts are skeptical, saying larger trends - like growing sales of breakfast protein bars - will be hard to turn around.