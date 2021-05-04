Cattle breeds with big horns are thought to be challenging to work with; some people are afraid to handle them very much.
Most cattle chutes in the U.S. have many vertical bars and that’s where legs and horns get caught and broken. Dickinson's family developed a specialized side-squeeze chute.
“The animals stick a leg or horn through, jump forward and are injured. We developed a chute with open horizontal bars and never have any cattle get hurt in it,” Darol Dickinson explains.
“We developed the leading-selling squeeze chute in the U.S. — a $1,450 chute that’s very sturdy and quiet — while the major companies were building hydraulic chutes that sell for $6,000 to $15,000. Our inexpensive chute is silent and sits up off the ground safe from rust. You can put any kind of cattle in it — including Yaks, Watusi cattle, Scotch Highland — anything with large horns,” he says.