Snow barn

These pictures show a barn in Bear Lake County before and after it collapsed this winter under the tremendous weight of snow and ice.

 Photos by Jim Parker

MONTPELIER — After suffering through a few tough water years, farmers and ranchers in Bear Lake County prayed for moisture this winter.

Well, they got it and then some.

Bear Lake photo

Bear Lake County farmer Jim Parker stands next to one of the many huge piles of snow that have built up in the area this winter.

Recommended for you

View (0) comments

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

We welcome comments, however there are some guidelines:

Keep it Clean: Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language. Don't Threaten: Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful: Don't lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice: No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading. Be Proactive: Report abusive posts and don’t engage with trolls. Share with Us: Tell us your personal accounts and the history behind articles.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.