AMERICAN FALLS — American Falls High School ag instructor Marc Beitia is having a good year. In addition to being named Idaho’s 2019 “Teacher of the Year,” the school’s FFA chapter is headed to nationals this month as one of 10 National FFA Model of Excellence finalists.
Plus, the chapter has received a National Premier Chapter Award for the second straight year.
The American Falls FFA Chapter will be competing with the Rigby High School Chapter, which received the Premier Chapter top honor for the first time.
In order to make it to the top 10, a chapter has to have a program of qualified activities throughout the year that accomplished set FFA goals. It is not easy to make it to the top 10 and an Idaho chapter had never earned the recognition until last year when American Falls was named a Model of Excellence finalist.
“It’s a huge honor to be back in the running again this year,” Beitia said. “To be one of only two chapters in the western United States and to be selected two years in a row is just remarkable.”
The chapter had to apply and submit three innovative activities in the areas of: growing leaders, building communities and strengthening agriculture for a total of nine judged projects.
One of the projects was for the American Falls chapter to have bilingual FFA students, who speak fluent Spanish, help adult workers from local companies Lamb Weston and Driscoll Brothers Farms with their English language skills.
In conjunction with ISU’s adult outreach program, this project helps the workers improve their language skills so that they can earn their GED’s and get promotions. This unique project earned the chapter a National Premium Chapter award this year.
“How special is it for a daughter to work with her father to help teach him English and give him a sense of pride. This is the kind of thing we saw with this project,” Beitia said.
Beitia was quick to praise his students and the local business community for this year’s achievements saying,
“We have awesome kids and tremendous support from the farmers and businesses. It’s truly humbling,” he said.
American Falls FFA has 247 FFA members out of 380 total students. Beitia has helped build the school’s FFA program since 1990.
The team will attend the FFA Convention in Indianapolis Oct. 24 to 27.