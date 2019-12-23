RIGBY — Tucked under a covered alcove on the east side of the Farnsworth TV & Pioneer Museum in Rigby is a growing collection of horse-drawn farm equipment.
“It’s consistent with our mission,” says Gary Spaulding, board member and past president. “A lot of this equipment is disappearing. It’s part of the history of this area and we thought it would be interesting to people.”
Board members began gathering early iron for the collection in 2018. All the equipment was originally horse drawn, though a few items were converted to mechanical power with changes in the hitch and drawbar. Like the rest of the museum’s exhibits, some pieces have been donated and some are on loan.
“Some of us can remember using this stuff or our parents or grandparents using it,” says Spaulding. “But it’s ending up as yard art or disappearing. People don’t know what it is or how it worked.”
The collection already includes a disk, manure spreader, potato planter, sleigh, Fresno scraper, one-row beet digger, mowing machine and other examples of agricultural technology and innovation. They rebuilt the wooden reel on the McCormick Deering grain binder so visitors can see how the machine gathered and bundled grain.
A horse-drawn road grader is one of the rare items in the collection, says Leon Guymon, museum president. It was used to prepare the stream bed at the Great Feeder headgates in 1895.
Guymon continues, “We want to get enough different equipment to fill that area and to develop signage and educational material. We’re just getting started.”
County residents have gotten behind the effort. A 12-foot dump rake, a grain drill and other equipment have been pledged for the collection. Smaller farm and ranch items will join the agriculture-related exhibits in the building. Further information about the equipment is being filed in the museum’s archives, so interested visitors can learn more.
“Our goal here is to preserve and display our area history. To educate people,” says Spaulding. “The farm equipment is a part of that. When people really get close and look at this stuff, they are amazed at the engineering.”