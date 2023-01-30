The late Adam Wade Judy and former president of the Bonneville County Cattleman Association was honored during the annual meeting of the organization on Jan. 26 with the Lifetime Achievement Award buckle.
Judy, 45, was president of the association from January 2022 until his death in an automobile accident last April. He had also served on the association’s board of directors for over a decade.
“The association chose Judy because of his dedication to fulfilling his responsibilities and his love for cattle. He will be greatly missed but not forgotten by our members and community,” Steve Boyle said. Boyle was vice president and was installed as president of the BCCA following Judy’s death.
Adam’s wife Lacey and their four children — Bradley, 19, Natalee, 17, Blake, 14, and Nilea, 10 — accepted the award.
“For him to be able to get this award it’s a big honor for the Adam Judy family. He was an amazing person and I wish he were here to accept it. He would be very honored and I’m very honored to be able to accept it with my children,” Lacey said. “He is greatly missed by family and friends and all that knew him. He helped everyone and everyone loved him.”
Judy was fond of anything outdoors, hunting and fishing but he especially loved cattle.
Judy grew up raising mostly Black Angus cattle and stayed active with cattle his entire life. Judy would tell his kids that he had to milk the cows before and after he went to school as a youth.
He grew up attending schools in Ammon and graduated from Hillcrest High School. He was very involved in 4H as a youth. He was the best dad to his four children and helped them with their beef and lamb 4H projects. He was very involved in their 4H projects. He was the best dad, the best husband and a favorite uncle, Lacey said.
“Adam loved being with his family. His kids called him the ‘GOAT,’ which stood for the ‘Greatest Of All Time’ dad,” Lacey said.
As an adult he worked with and raised cattle for a living. He purchased a semi-truck and hauled cattle and hay and did lots of ranch work for local farmers and ranchers. He enjoyed being self-employed and the time it gave him to spend with his family.
“He will be remembered by everyone who served with him in the cattle association as someone who fulfilled his responsibilities and for his love of cattle. If anyone needed help with anything Adam was always there. He had a contagious laugh and smile and was liked and loved by all who knew him,” Lacey said. “He was well known in the community and people looked up to him.”
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
We welcome comments, however there are some guidelines:
Keep it Clean: Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language. Don't Threaten: Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful: Don't lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice: No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading. Be Proactive: Report abusive posts and don’t engage with trolls. Share with Us: Tell us your personal accounts and the history behind articles.