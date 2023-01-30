Judy family

Lacey and Adam Judy, at back, are pictured with their children. From left are Natalie Judy, 17, Nilea Judy, 10, Blake Judy, 14, and Bradley Judy, 19.

 Photo courtesy of Lacey Judy

The late Adam Wade Judy and former president of the Bonneville County Cattleman Association was honored during the annual meeting of the organization on Jan. 26 with the Lifetime Achievement Award buckle.

Judy, 45, was president of the association from January 2022 until his death in an automobile accident last April. He had also served on the association’s board of directors for over a decade.

