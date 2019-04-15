MONTPELIER — Students, parents, and supporters will be honored for the work in and with the FFA when the Bear Lake High School FFA Awards and Appreciation Banquet will be held at 6:30 p.m. Thursday at the Bear Lake Senior Center in Montpelier.
All FFA members and their parents are invited to the event, as well as those wishing to support the FFA fundraiser. Because of the generosity of sponsors, Organic Valley Dairy Co-op and the Bear Lake Senior Center, there will be no cost for the meal.
The annual auction fundraiser will also take place that evening. Several quilts and other items donated by local businesses and individuals will be auctioned off to the highest bidder. Contact any FFA member or Mr. Wells at the high school for more information or if you are interested in making a donation.
Proceeds from this event will be used to help with travel, activities and other costs associated with running the FFA chapter.
In other FFA news, 14 FFA members from the Bear Lake FFA Chapter attended the Idaho State FFA Leadership Conference in Twin Falls, April 3 to 6.
Macey Mattson, Cody Olson and Riley Hayes received the State FFA Degree. This is the highest honor that a FFA member can receive at the state level. The FFA members attended leadership workshops, competed in state FFA career development events, and enjoyed general sessions where they heard keynote speakers, retiring state FFA officer requests, and witnessed award presentations.
There are several other events planned for the rest of the school year.
The District Agricultural Mechanics CDE is Wednesday and Richmond Black and White Days Dairy Judging Contest is May 15. The chapter also will attend the Idaho State FFA Career Development Events on the University of Idaho campus June 2 to 7.
The chapter also will hold its annual greenhouse plant sales and the grand opening of the school's greenhouse on from 2 p.m. to 5 p.m. May 9. This is just before Mother’s Day so bring mom in and let her pick out her own gift. The greenhouse will also be open from 2 p.m. to 5 p.m. on school days until school is out.