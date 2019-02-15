REXBURG (F&R) — Two one-day beekeeping seminars for beginning beekeepers will be offered Feb. 23 and March 2 in Rexburg, according to a news release.
Both classes will be held at 1161 Red Cedar Road in Rexburg and will run from 9 a.m. to 2:30 p.m.
To register visit www.idahobeekeeper.com. The registration deadline is Feb. 22, for the Feb. 23 class. The deadline is March 1 for the March 2 class.
Cost for the course is $65 and includes lunch plus a variety of valuable resource materials such as hand-outs, catalogs, a new hive tool and a 166-page full-color edition of “First lessons in Beekeeping.”
Each class will cover major aspects for starting new hives and managing them for optimum health and production. Participants can choose to attend either class.
Topics will focus on specific methods for obtaining and properly managing honeybees in eastern Idaho. The course, taught by Master Beekeeper Ward Hicks, will be tailored specifically for novice beekeepers, although experienced beekeepers may also benefit. Special emphasis will be given on winter survival and honey bee health issues.
Hicks earned a master beekeeping certificate from the University of Montana and has more than 30 years of experience in managing honeybee colonies. He also has a master of professional communication degree from Westminster College and is a faculty member at Brigham Young University–Idaho.
For more information call Hicks at 208-403-6633 or email wardhicks@gmail.com.