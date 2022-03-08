Marla Meyer’s list of accomplishments to the Bonneville County Fair Board and her community are long.
Meyer recently retired from the board after 26 years. Meyer nominated her son-in-law Mark Wilson of Idaho Falls to the fair board and the board decided he will take Meyer’s place, she said.
“Serving on the fair board has been such a rewarding experience. I’ve been so glad to have served,” she said. “There have been a lot of lifetime friendships made, and even though I’m no longer a member of the board, those friendships will continue on.”
Over the years, one of the board’s biggest accomplishments was finding, building and relocating the fair to a new fairgrounds on St Claire Road, next to Sandy Downs, after growing out of a cramped and aging facility on Rollandet Avenue.
Meyer and fairboard members Stan Boyle, Joe Kennedy, Debbie Clements, Kelly Mullinaux, Coco Cervantes, Doug Barnard, Gaylon Stucki, KC Perez, and Mark Wilson worked tirelessly with the Bonneville County Commissioners and in particular with commissioner Brian Reed, to make the fairgrounds a reality, Meyer said. Meyer helped write numerous grants and was able to raise about $150,000 from various foundations and friends of 4H, she said. The process was realized after years of planning.
“We as a fair board were always working toward a new fairgrounds by being frugal with our budget, always saving and raising money to help towards the new facility. The new fairgrounds would not have happened if it wasn’t for the support of the county commissioners and the many contributors who helped with the funding of the facility,” Meyer said.
Over the years, the effort was also spurred by the number of kids who joined 4H.
“The fairgrounds have been such an addition to the community, where not only are the buildings used by the 4H program, but also used by the general public too,” Meyer said. Logistically being on the board was challenging for Meyer at times. Meyer and husband Dale Meyer ranch in the Bone area east of Idaho Falls. During the winter months, commuting to town was a concern.
“There were lots of trips to meetings, some of them on snowy roads with drifting snow when I wasn’t sure I was going to make it home,” Meyer said. “But seeing all the happy faces on the 4H kids enjoying the new fairgrounds made all the time worth it.”
Board member Stan Boyle said Meyer was a visionary. Meyer suggested that the Melaleuca building have air conditioning along with heat.
“She could see into the future. Because she recommended adding air conditioning to the Melaleuca building we’ve rented it more. She’s been tireless in what she has done. She did so much to help us get grants and anytime we needed her help, she was right there and she’s always had the interest of the kids at heart,” Boyle said.
Recently, Boyle said fair board members from other counties have taken tours of the complex to get ideas about how to improve their fairgrounds.
Raised on a farm south of Idaho Falls, Meyer grew up at a time where kids either helped out on the family farm or worked on neighboring farms and ranches. She met her future husband Dale at the Washington school, a two-room school south of Idaho Falls. Dale was raised on a family farm in Bone but he attended school in Idaho Falls each year when his family moved their cattle to the valley for the winter to escape Bone’s harsh winter.
While serving on the board, Meyer led a 4H club called the Trailblazers. Their three daughters, Sherry Freund, Marci Lawyer, of Sioux Falls, South Dakota and Lisa Wilson of Idaho Falls were in 4H and junior posse. Today, the Meyers watch their grandchildren, Audrey Freund, Jadyen Freund, Tyler Wilson and Morgan Wilson participate in 4H. One of the highlights of leading the club was when The club won a national Farm Safety Just For Kids Program award with some members traveling to Orlando, Florida to accept the award, Meyer said.
At the same time, Meyer also worked long hours on their Bone farm with husband Dale and their daughter Sherry and son-in-law Eric Freund who live next door. Each family has separate ranches but farm much of the land together. Each summer, Meyer and daughter Sherry swathe all the hay they raise, about 1,500 acres, and Dale and Eric bale and haul it. Granddaughters Audrey and Jaydyn continue to help out when they can. Their hay is sold locally and in Wyoming and Montana for horses and cattle.
In 2020 Dale and Marla Meyer were given the Bonneville County Cattlemen’s organization Lifetime Achievement Award in 2020 during their annual banquet. It was the first time the organization recognized a husband and wife team. They’ve been members for 30 years and Meyer served on that board for 10 years.
Meyer also initiated a drive to get year-round mail delivery to Bone, a telephone system for Bone’s 20 residents. Their efforts were the subject for an hour-long program on The Fantasy Show, a popular program on NBC at the time.
The couple built a dam on their property to irrigate 250 acres via a gravity-flow system. They built miles of fences and used artificial insemination to build their cattle herd. They designed and built a huge log house, doing much of the work themselves.
Meyer said she thinks farming and building a deck onto their log home this summer is a better bet than spending her spare time after retiring to travel.
“When we went to Oahu, Hawaii, there was a 100-year rain storm that washed out all the roads. During our trip to Los Angeles, the Northridge earthquake happened and another earthquake happened when we were in Afton, Wyoming. We were in Hawaii when a tsunami originating in Japan hit Hawaii, and on our cruise to Alaska, it was so foggy and rainy and the seas were so rough that we didn’t get to see anything,” she said.”We don’t like to travel so much anymore.”