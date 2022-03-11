REXBURG — A Brigham Young University-Idaho grad and Sugar City resident who spent her childhood riding horses was recently featured on the PBS documentary “American Horses” where she reenacted a 2-mile Pony Express ride in Wyoming.
“It was a great experience. The film crew was amazing and so respectful,” said Kaelynn Clark, 21.
In the broadcast, Clark is shown riding her horse — a mustang named Spartan — down a remote dusty trail in Wyoming. She carried with her a “mochila” or a saddlebag. Clark also wore a red button shirt, brown vest and a dark brown hat.
The trail is the same that 19th century Pony Express riders traveled down, said PBS narrator Bill Pullman. He noted advertisements for the riders at the time.
“‘Expert riders wanted, willing to risk death daily. Mail from St. Joseph, Missouri, to California in 10 days or less,’” Pullman said as he quoted the ads.
Clark was one of 700 riders who recreated the 2,000-mile venture last year.
“To experience a vision of America connected only by horseback — vast, untamed the way it was before telegraph and railroad,” Pullman said.
When Clark met the rider she was to relieve, she felt a rush of emotion.
“(I thought), ‘Here we go. We’re about to do this. The time is now. Get the mail to the next post and ride like the wind,’” she said.
Shortly after, Clark and Spartan galloped down that dusty trail.
“You just feel so alive running at full speed. You get to feel that power the animal has,” she said.
In 2020, Grizzly Creek Films, from Bozeman, Montana, contacted Clark about her being in the PBS production. The film company learned about her after reading an online article in “Intermountain Farm & Ranch” magazine. The article detailed her riding the Pony Express Trail on Spartan and also her work with the Bureau of Land Management mustang gentling project with her 4-H Club “Trail Blazers.” In the program, 4-H’ers work with wild mustangs they later adopt, and such was the case for Clark and her horse, Spartan.
Clark was 14 years old when she adopted Spartan as a yearling, or 1-year-old mustang.
“I’ve done six or seven mustangs through the program,” she said. “I don’t know if I’m a horse whisperer, but I’m pretty good about reading horse body language. I have patience, and that makes it a lot easier,” she said.
Clark doesn’t like the term “breaking a horse” while training it to obey commands.
“Yes, you can break a horse, but it implies that you’re breaking their spirit. Spartan still very much has that spirit,” she said.
Clark says that mustangs often get a bad rap because they don’t have a particular pedigree.
“They were born and bred out on the range, and people think of them as mutts. You go to these high-end horse shows and a lot of people are scared to be around them,” Clark said. “They just don’t see any value in them. They don’t think they look good or work good, which is totally untrue. It’s totally the opposite of that. Put the time into them, and you’ll definitely receive that back.”
Clark graduated from BYU-Idaho in July 2021 where she majored in animal science. This spring, Clark will earn an equine massage certification, after which she plans to work in the Upper Valley. She’ll work out of her truck and travel from client to client. Massaging the equines in familiar surroundings will help keep them calm, she said.
“The horses will be more comfortable,” she said.
The daughter of Linda and Tracy Clark, Kaelynn Clark says she started riding horses when she was just 4 years old.
Linda Clark rode along with her.
“It’s something we could do together and enjoy as an activity. I love horses. It was very easy to share that with her,” Linda Clark said.
Linda Clark said the PBS crew was good to work with her daughter.
“They told her that she was very natural. They just really enjoyed interviewing her and working with her. They said even though she was very young, she was very professional and did a very good job,” she said.
Kaelynn Clark said that filming with PBS was an interesting experience.
“It was nerve-racking. It was exciting,” she said.
For more information on the documentary, visit pbs.org/wnet/nature/about-american-horses/26867.