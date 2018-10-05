PRESTON — Due to the recent dry conditions, cattlemen have brought their herds off the range over the past couple of weeks.
Members of the Cub River Stock Association were joined by several horsemen just interested in the ride to bring the cattle to a recently rebuilt corral that sits on the border of the Caribou National Forest on Cub River Road.
The drive began Sept. 27 and about 500 cattle were corralled, before they were sorted and loaded onto trailers and taken to their owners’ pastures.
Two men, Tommy Petterborg and Jess Johnson, have been participating in the roundup for almost seven decades. Both now in their 80s, they spent more time enjoying the atmosphere and the memories than working cows, But the nostalgia of the lifestyle the day represents was thick.
“I helped build the corral,” said Petterborg, referencing the original board corral that the association replaced with a larger metal one this year.He was about 15 when he did that, he said.
The day of the roundup, his son and grandsons did the dusty work, and Petterborg made sure it was done as he taught them. Johnson said he bought his first cattle grazing permits 54 years ago, when he was 16 years old. He’s been at the round-up ever since.
“It’s in my blood,” he said.
Indeed, the hard work was more like a vacation for many participants.
Quincy Smith, 9, woke up in a panic that his dad, Burke, had left for the roundup without him, said his mom, Alicia. Burke Smith is the range rider for the association, and has spent years working the roundup, following in the footsteps of his dad, Phil Smith.
Brady Coburn said he looks forward to the roundup each year.
“It’s awesome,” he grinned, watching a small group of cattle move past the line of corrals towards the loading dock, where a dog quivered with anticipation, hoping for a chance to help load the cattle.
With 634 animal units (a bull, or a cow/calf pair) permitted in the Cub River range, cattlemen gathered again the next couple of days looking for strays.
Each day, those who participated enjoyed lunch together, prepared by different members of the association. On the first day of the roundup it was David Porter’s wife, Nichole, and her mother, Suzanne Young.