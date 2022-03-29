In 2021, the Custer Soil and Water Conservation District worked with eight different state and federal agencies and 15 private landowners to install a variety of conservation projects to enhance fish and wildlife habitat and water quality.
The Custer SWCD is careful to ensure that conservation projects also benefit the landowners involved so they can continue to ranch, raise livestock and add value to their ag operations as part of the projects.
“Our projects improve the resource, but we always make sure that we also accommodate our producers and add value to their business,” said Wayne Baker, chairman of the Custer SWCD Board of Supervisors.
The Custer SWCD spent about $740,000 in 2021 on conservation projects in Custer County. Many of those dollars will have a positive impact in the local community, said Karma Bragg, the long-time district manager of Custer SWCD.
Although these projects differ in size and complexity, they all involve multiple partners that provide technical support to the district, including but not limited to the Bureau of Reclamation, Idaho Department of Fish and Game and the USDA Natural Resources Conservation Service. The most critical partners, however, are private landowners.
“We do some pretty big projects and pretty amazing ones,” Baker said. “Karma (Bragg) juggles it all and figures out a way to make it all fit.”
The Custer SWCD also does a great job with education outreach each year in partnership with Sarah Baker, University of Idaho Extension Educator based in Challis, Rosana Rieth with NRCS, and Jackie Ingram, outreach educator for the Idaho Rangeland Resources Commission.
“Our education programs would not be possible without the support of multiple volunteers,” Bragg said.
Muddy Creek restoration work
Muddy Springs is a spring-fed creek in the Pahsimeroi River watershed that’s been part of numerous restoration efforts dating back to the early 2000s, including a new habitat complexity project that was just completed in 2022. The projects have brought new life to Muddy Springs after it had been diverted for irrigation for nearly a century.
“Muddy Springs may appear to be a simple little spring-fed system now, but there is a long story behind this little stream,” Bragg noted.
The projects involved “re-plumbing” the irrigation systems for approximately seven individual landowners.
The Custer Soil and Water Conservation District has been working together with many landowners and agency partners to restore and improve streams like Muddy Springs Creek in the Pahsimeroi to benefit imperiled salmon and steelhead stocks and resident fish in the Upper Salmon River watershed over the past 20 years. This effort has included irrigation water savings, installing irrigation fish-screens built by Idaho Department of Fish and Game Screen Shop in Salmon, and addressing fish passage barriers.
The Pahsimeroi-11 conservation project reconnected the upper reach of Muddy Springs by consolidating P-11 and P-12 irrigation diversions together with P-9, and closing the P-9 ditch, Bragg said.
Then, a new irrigation diversion was created on the Pahsimeroi River, restoring water flows to Patterson/Big Springs Creek for 10 miles. This fully reconnected Muddy Springs and Duck Creek to the Pahsimeroi River.
The first year after the P-9 diversion/head gate was removed, Chinook salmon responded by moving up Patterson/Big Springs Creek and digging 69 redds (spawning nests) that year.
In 2004, the Custer District began installing Jack fence on both sides of Muddy Springs for about three miles to protect the stream bank habitat from cattle impacts to the head of the springs. The project was accomplished under an agreement with the Custer SWCD using Bonneville Power Administration salmon-restoration funds. Ranch owner Scott Hayes is one of three landowner partners associated with the project. His ranch is located on the banks of the Pahsimeroi River, and where Muddy Springs flows into the Pahsimeroi.
After 18 years of being managed as a riparian enclosure without livestock grazing, the stream bank habitat along Muddy Creek did not bounce back quite as much as expected, she says. Muddy Springs has been measured as high as 24 cubic feet per second of water flow. It has the potential to provide over-wintering habitat for salmon smolts. But more riparian cover and shade are needed in the lower reach of Muddy Springs, Bragg said.
“We’re doing the Muddy Springs habitat complexity project in phases,” Bragg said. “The Custer Board of Supervisors wanted to proceed with caution in a three-phase approach it in that we’ve never done a project like this before. But the landowner is supportive, so it seemed like a good fit.”
Starting in the spring of 2021, the Custer District began the design phase on its first in-stream riparian- enhancement project on Muddy Springs. Hayes supported having the enhancements completed to improve salmon, steelhead and resident fish as well as the habitat for wildlife: deer, elk, geese, ducks and pheasants.
The Custer District contracted with Quadrant Engineering to design the habitat-improvement features on three-quarters of a mile on Muddy Springs to add diversity and complexity to the stream bank habitat, mainly with the installation of woody debris and tree revetments, anchored to the stream bank. The project was completed in February 2022. Doing the work in the winter resulted in less impact on the stream banks on the frozen ground.
“We did something very innovative up there — we feel good about it,” Hayes said. “It’s going to benefit fish, water quality, provide shade and cover for fish and wildlife, increase oxygen levels in Muddy Springs, and more.”
Bragg described the habitat improvement project on Muddy Springs as a “cherry on top” of two decades of stream-restoration work in the Pahsimeroi River Valley.
“I think it’s a win-win,” Hayes said. “It’s what I’d call a naturalist project to benefit fish and wildlife along Muddy Springs. We had quite a bit of riparian recovery after Muddy Springs was fenced off, but I wasn’t satisfied with the results. I’m hopeful that this project will take us to a whole new level.”
The work on Muddy Springs complements other conservation projects in the Pahsimeroi Basin, Bragg says. Riparian fencing and livestock management projects have improved the Pahsimeroi River from the mouth to Hooper Lane. Bridges were installed by the Custer District at Hooper Lane to provide fish passage and access to spawning habitat upstream.
Garden Creek Rehabilitation Project
North of Challis, two undersized culverts were getting choked with the debris during snowmelt and spring runoff, causing water to jeopardize a flume serving the Gini Canal and causing sediment and debris into Garden Creek.
While the need to address the plugged culverts would have to be part of the fix, the Custer District partnered with the Custer County Commissioners and the Piva family to improve the road and enhance the riparian habitat alongside Garden Creek as well.
To allow ranch-vehicle passage and cattle movement across Garden Creek, a bridge was installed below the existing culvert crossings to improve fish passage and eliminate sedimentation into Garden Creek. Custer County secured a 99-year easement for the project to address wetland mitigation requirements for a County Road Project above town on Garden Creek
In addition, approximately 2,600 feet of Jack post-and-pole riparian fence were installed on both sides of Garden Creek, and an off-site stock-water system with water troughs was developed on both sides of the creek, providing a place for cattle to drink without impacting the stream.
All of that work has been completed, Bragg said. Vegetative plantings in the riparian area behind the new fence will be put in this spring through a partnership with the NRCS. The Custer County Weed Department has been instrumental in helping prepare the site for optimum planting conditions.
The conservation project restored about 1,250 feet of stream and riparian area on Garden Creek.
“Even in the last year since we completed that initial work, we’re already seeing cottonwood trees and other native plants re-sprouting,” Bragg said.
Stanley Creek fencing completed
Historically, Stanley Creek was believed to have contained some of the best Salmonid-rearing habitat in mid-Valley Creek. Three Stanley Basin permittees from the Stanley Grazing Association worked together with the Custer District, NRCS and Sawtooth National Recreation Area to complete a major riparian fencing project in 2021.
The cost of materials were provided for the project through NRCS and the Custer District, and the grazing permittees provided cost-share in the form of labor to complete the construction of approximately 7,950 feet of Jack post-and-pole fence and approximately 10,000 feet of lay-down wire fence to protect the riparian area on Stanley Creek.
“This was something that was needed to be done for quite a while,” said Mitch Wilson, a Challis rancher and Stanley Basin grazing permittee. “We wanted to make a statement with this project to show people that we’re invested in taking care of Stanley Creek and ensuring that we have a long-term opportunity to graze livestock in the Stanley Basin for years to come.”
As part of the fencing project, the ranchers removed the old log worm fence that had been built along Stanley Creek after the Sawtooth NRA was created in 1972. The project protects approximately 350 riparian acres on a stream that is used for spawning by Chinook salmon, steelhead and resident fish.
Education outreach
The Custer District partnered with Baker, the U of I Extension educator in Challis, to present a number of education programs to Challis students in 2021.
The Custer District was pleased to host the annual fifth-grade Outdoor Conservation Tour with an in-person event in the early summer of 2021.
“It is great to be getting back to the normal educational activities after the pandemic altered many events,” Bragg said.
The Outdoor Conservation Tour was held in the Pahsimeroi River area, starting on Dowton Lane. Students were split into four groups and rotated to hands-on presentations. They learned about rangeland from Jackie Ingram; plant identification from Baker, technical equipment from Tim Dodds with NRCS, and soils from Rosana Rieth with NRCS.
The tour also featured a tour the Parkinson Seed Farm. Students got a first-hand look at the large farm equipment and gained an understanding of how the equipment is used. They even got to climb around on the farm machinery. The students also learned about grain from Janiel Parkinson and the seed potato operation from Doug Parkinson. Students enjoyed seeing the greenhouse and grinding wheat. The Parkinson family sent each student home with a potato, a loaf of homemade bread and a little bag of wheat that could be eaten as cereal.
“The outdoor tour is always a great day for students to learn about hands-on agriculture and the wise use of natural resources,” Bragg said.
Poster and speech contests
Several Challis High School students received cash awards by giving a winning presentation about the “Healthy Forests, Healthy Community” theme. Emma Shook took first place, $100 cash; Alec Richey second, $75; Alden Stewart third, $50. The students also received cash awards from the IASCD Division VI. Thirty fifth- and sixth-graders participated in this year’s Custer District poster contest. Winning entries were created by Emma Westergard, first place, $50; Lauren Windsor, second, $35; Briana Sanchez, third, $25.
The Custer District held its first Home School Ag Day for elementary students during Ag Week. Each family group created farm “habitat boxes” from miscellaneous materials.
During the event, Tori O’Neal, the newest member of the Custer District Board of Supervisors, spoke to students about potato processing. The day ended with distributing “tortillas in a bag.” After making their own tortillas they were filled with, beef and other agricultural products for youths to make a healthy snack.
For more information about the Custer District, go to: www.custerdistrict.org.
Steve Stuebner writes for Conservation the Idaho Way on a regular basis.