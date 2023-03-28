Plan to hit the dance floor during the second annual Cowboy Ball and help raise a little money for a good cause at the same time.
The evening of Saturday, April 15, from 6 to 10 p.m. is jam packed with fun, along with dinner, prepared by Gina Allen’s Simply Delicious Catering, Justin Palmer will recite his unique brand of cowboy poetry, and then there’s dancing to the NevR Brothers country band and finally an auction led by auctioneer Arnold Callison.
“It is a great event for the whole community to come out and wear your cowboy boots and maybe even a cowboy hat and do a little dancing,” said Debbie Clements, Bonneville County Fair Board member.
Tickets are $65 per person or a table for eight is available for $1,000 and includes raffle tickets and business recognition in a variety of ways. Tickets are pre-sold and can be purchased online at bonnevillecountyfairgrounds.com.
Funds raised will be used for continued improvements at both Bank of Commerce horse arenas. Each arena measures 150 feet by 250 feet with one equipped with a roping chute and return alley. Fair board members are hoping to raise enough money for a water system for dust control and traction for safety and add some bleachers with covers for spectators along with some landscaping.
“The biggest things we are working on is funding for a water system for dust control and some bleachers with shade to make the area more accommodating for spectators,” said Mark Wilson, who is the 4-H Horse Committee chair and on the BCFB.
The arenas are also used for several horse shows in the summer. One horse show was held last year and two are planned with one scheduled already this summer, Wilson said. The Bonneville County Open Performance Horse Show is set for June 17 and July 15 sponsored by the Bonneville County 4-H Horse Council, Wilson said. All proceeds from these shows go to the council, Wilson said.
“The arenas are already used by a lot of kids during fair week and we’re trying to get more youth-type activities there,” Wilson said.
Donations for the auction are coming in and include a Yeti Cooler, grills, quilts, framed photography, gift cards and much more.
