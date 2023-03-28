Cowboy ball

Candis and Joe Bailey stop and pose for a picture at the 2022 Cowboy Ball. The 2023 Cowboy Ball is April 15 at the Bonneville County Fairgrounds from 6 to 10 p.m.

 Photo courtesy of Monica Allen

Plan to hit the dance floor during the second annual Cowboy Ball and help raise a little money for a good cause at the same time.

The evening of Saturday, April 15, from 6 to 10 p.m. is jam packed with fun, along with dinner, prepared by Gina Allen’s Simply Delicious Catering, Justin Palmer will recite his unique brand of cowboy poetry, and then there’s dancing to the NevR Brothers country band and finally an auction led by auctioneer Arnold Callison.

