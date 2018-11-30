SODA SPRINGS — The federal Bureau of Land Management Idaho Falls District and Caribou-Targhee National Forest released a draft environmental impact statement last week analyzing different alternatives for the proposed Dairy Syncline Mine east of Soda Springs.
The agencies are seeking public input to ensure all aspects of the proposed mining and reclamation plan have been thoroughly analyzed.
The DEIS seeks a balance between resource extraction and conservation, while providing opportunities for high-paying jobs in the local community. While the DEIS examines a range of alternatives, the proposed action, if approved, would allow the mine to maintain more than 250 current mining jobs for an additional 30 years and aid the region by providing $25 million in annual payroll. The proposed mine would enhance the region’s economy through the payment of taxes, royalties, purchases and sustaining support and service jobs.
The preferred alternative identified in the DEIS would provide an increase of 420 acres of public land between the BLM and USFS through donations by the proponent. The proposed donated parcels would provide increased public access for recreation activities and hunting opportunities in big game winter range.
The BLM and the USFS will make separate, coordinated decisions related to the proposed project.
The BLM will make decisions as to whether to:
n Approve the M&RP and/or alternatives.
n Enlarge (modify) the existing leases.
n Approve the land tenure actions as proposed or modified
n Issue rights of way for infrastructure if the land sale is not approved.
n Approve the RMP amendment for the land tenure actions.
n And/or accept the parcel donated by Simplot.
The Forest Service will provide a recommendation to the Bureau regarding surface management and the selected alternative on leased Forest Service lands and make decisions as to whether to:
n Approve the land exchange.
n Accept the donation parcel.
n Make roadless area boundary changes.
n Approve SUAs for off-lease activities.
n Approve amendments to the Forest Travel Management Plan.
n And/or approve amendments to its land use plan to add management prescriptions and designate power corridors.
Public meetings will be held from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m.:
n Jan. 8 at the BLM Pocatello Field Office, 4350 Cliffs Drive in Pocatello.
n Jan. 9 at Georgetown Elementary School, 142 Stringtown Road in Georgetown.
n Jan. 10 at the USFS Soda Springs Ranger District, 410 Hooper Ave. in Soda Springs.
An electronic copy of the DEIS is available on the BLM Land Use Planning and NEPA Register at https://go.usa.gov/xUjcA or the CTNF Current and Recent Projects at www.fs.usda.gov/projects/ctnf/landmanagement/projects. To ensure comments will be considered, the Agencies must receive written comments on the Dairy Syncline Mine DEIS by Feb. 21.
Before including your phone number, e-mail address, or other personal identifying information in your comment, you should be aware that your entire comment – including your personal identifying information – may be made publicly available at any time. While you can ask us in your comment to withhold your personal identifying information from public review, we cannot guarantee that we will be able to do so.
For further information contact Bill Stout, BLM, Pocatello Field Office, 208-478-6367; jwstout@blm.gov.