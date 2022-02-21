Painting a quilt with a block design on a piece of wood to hang on a barn can be traced to European, Australian and German immigrants who arrived in Pennsylvania in the 1700s.
Over the years, the practice became known as folk art and spread to the Northeast and Midwest. Initially the art was not only decorative but was a way for visitors to find a family farm or crossroads from the designs on the barns.
Today, designing, painting and hanging barn quilts has arrived in Eastern Idaho. Jeff and Michelle Metcalf were among about eight people who learned how to transfer their favorite design onto large sheets of whitewashed plywood in a class taught at the Bonneville County Extension office by Aleice Rassmusen, of Idaho Falls.
The Metcalfs have been refurbishing a 108-year-old barn and home built in the 1940s on their 11-acre hobby farm in the Grant area, and hanging a barn quilt on the barn has been something they’ve always wanted to do.
“We’ve seen barn quilts on barns on some road trips we’ve taken. They’re especially prevalent back East,” Michelle said.
People decorate their barns for a variety of reasons.
“Research shows that barn quilts were often used to commemorate a lost loved one or ward off evil spirits,” Jeff said.
The Metcalfs picked a cheerful sunflower design for their 4- by 4-foot, three-quarter-inch thick plywood board and painted the geometric design in golds, yellows, greens and browns.
Designs aren’t limited, nor is size. Some barn quilts can be as large as two 8- by 8-foot sheets put together, or even larger, or as small as 4 inches square, or even smaller.
“There are tons of different designs to choose from, but this one caught my eye. It isn’t too detailed and will look good from a distance,” Michelle said. “We grow sunflowers and they just make me smile."
Some students used masking tape to set off a portion of the art to be painted, while others planned to hand paint their designs.
“I love to paint and I’ve never taped off a straight line,” Michelle said.
The completed design will be painted with a clear coat to help preserve the art from harsh East Idaho elements.
“Letting it weather will add to its charm but a clear coat on it helps slow (weathering) down,” Jeff said.
While the majority of designs are made of solid colors and composed of simple geometric shapes such as squares, rectangles and triangles, the sky's the limit, along with where they’ll hang.
For another couple, their design of a goat will hang on their barn. For another, his designs painted on four small pieces of wood will hang in his room. For Brianna Barnard, of Idaho Falls, hanging her completed design will have to wait.
“Someday when we get a place of our own I'll hang it outside, but for now it will hang inside,” she said.
The project suits Barnard since she’s an avid quilt maker and craftswoman.
“I’ve sewn four or five quilts with my Grandmother Delores Cook and we’ve painted on glass and we do lots of other crafts,” she said.
Last summer, Rassmussen first introduced some 4Her’s to barn quilts and she’ll offer another class to 4H kids again this summer.
This is the first time she’s taught the class to adults. The cost of the class depends on the size of the plywood selected and ranges from $60 to $125. The money covers the cost of materials plus funds scholarships to help cover expenses for deserving 4Hers who want to be involved in 4H but might not be able to afford it.
“We don't want any kids who want to be in 4H to not be able to afford it,” Rassmussen said.
Rassmussen teaches a wide range of subjects at the extension office but really enjoys teaching this particular craft.
“Barn quilts are a personal passion of mine. I love getting the word out about them,” Rassmusen said. “We have a lot of historic barns in this area and I’d like to see more barn quilts on them. There’s a big sunflower on a barn near where we live and it makes me happy every time I drive by.”