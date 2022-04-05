The Eastern Idaho Horseman Hall of Fame has inducted six new members, dating back to the beginning of 2020. Inductions had been postponed due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
New inductees include James R. Stoddard, of Rexburg; Dwight Hill, of Rexburg; Vauna Walker, of Pingree; Dave Oerke, of Challis, Scott Hulme, of Downey; and James Weston Smith, of Preston.
James R. Stoddard
James R Stoddard was born in Rexburg on Jan. 18, 1959. He developed a love for agriculture and livestock at a young age. The passing of his dad at 12 years old and mom at age 16, meant he must grow up fast, learning the hardships of life without parental support. He found a liking to rodeo and competed in high school rodeo.
Jim married Kelly Munns in 1978 and raised six children: four boys and two girls, all of whom grew up rodeoing. Jim has been involved in high school rodeo serving as president of the District 7 and Idaho State High School Rodeo Association. Mentor, coach and teacher are not things Jim claims to be, although he helped countless kids and adults find their love for horses and rodeo. Picking up bucking horse would also be one of the top things he is known for. He truly is a cowboy hero. He started shoeing horses at age 17 and continues to shoe to this day. Through his life he built everything from the ground up, mostly on his own. Almost every horse Jim owned was bought from the kill pen. Usually sent there for good reason, but with Jim’s stubborn nature he would work the kinks out of them. In dealing with these types of horses, he developed knowledge and skill that was second to none. Working many cowboy jobs such as at Meyers feedlot gave him lots of time to get wet saddle blankets.
He credits Howard Clark as his parent in advice about livestock. Jim’s love for horses has only grown with age as he feels he never stopes learning. He enjoys team roping and after retiring as an Idaho State Brand Inspector for 29 years he spends his wingers in Arizona doing just that.
Dwight Hill
Dwight Hill's love for being a cowboy, horses, hunting and living outdoors all started on the family farm in Blackfoot. At the age of 12 he began starting colts for other people and recalls working with the first colts by sacking them out and saddling them up, taking them out to the middle of a fresh plowed field and stepping on them until he had saved enough money to build a round pen.
In high school Dwight was involved in all the events in rodeo, except bull dogging, it just never appealed to him. All-around champion in district, National qualifier in bareback event, State champion bareback rider, and third in the saddle bronc riding his senior year.
After high school Dwight work as a cowboy on several ranches and feedlots, in Montana, Nevada and Idaho. He married Regina Birch in 1989 shortly after marrying Regina Birch in 1989 he worked seven years for Mitch Jacobs of Hamer. He learned a lot about the breeding and raising of horses.
Dwight and Regina bought an indoor arena and training facility in Rexburg and started his own business training horses. After a couple years, he went to California and bought a stud horse named Smokey. This stud was by an own son of Mr. Gun Smoke and an won daughter of Doc Bar. To this day Dwight says this stud is still the backbone of his breeding program. Smokey won many awards from top horse at the Reno ranch hand rodeo and several open bridle horse championships. Smokey’s two sons have won open two rein, hackamore and bridle horse competition in California Bridle Horse Association. Dwight took three horses to their finals that he raised, and he won open bridle open two rein and reserve champion in the hackamore class.
Dwight started doing horsemanship and ranch roping clinics for the last 15 years. By doing the clinics he has had the opportunity to travel to Australia, Italy and Canada as well as all over the United States. Over the years Dwight has taken on several interns that have turned out to be successful horseman, businessmen and great leaders. If you were to ask Dwight any advice on life, he would say, “ride a good horse, be kind to people and animals. These three things will take you a long way in life.”
Vauna Walker
Vauna Walker was born and raised in Slippery Rock, Pennsylvania. Her first exposure to the equine world at the age of 3 was with a black and white Welsh pony named Kittybelle that was retired from pulling a coal cart in a coal mine. Kittybelle was gentle and willing to go anywhere bareback with a baling string bridle which helped kindle Vauna’s lifelong love of horses.
Her father knew horses and was a great teacher in helping her develop horsemanship skills. She was active in 4H and during her teenage years trained and showed horses for an Arabian farm. After high school graduation she attended Ricks College and ended up staying in Idaho. There she went to some of the first rodeos she’d ever seen and fell in love with the timed event of barrel racing. She married Randy Walker in 1991 and while raising their family they started training barrel horses. In 1993 she ran “Smokem Chita,” the first horse they had trained together, and placed at most of the eight futurities she has ran at least one futurity horse every year since with a lifetime earnings of over $946,000.
Weston Smith
Weston Smith’s love of horses came natural as he is the son of Phil and Helen Smith and the grandson of James and Rebecca Kirkbride and Bob and Joyce Smith. Phil and James have both been inducted into the Horseman’s Hall of Fame.
Weston started attending horse meet races at a very early age, his mother would tie a halter around him and attach the lead rope to pole to keep him corralled.
Weston started riding race horses at the age of 14. He went on and had 23 years as a jockey. He won many riding titles. He was of the leading riders in Idaho for many years. He rode races throughout Utah, Idaho, and Canada. Weston has also been involved in chariot racing having qualified for World Champions several years.
After Weston retired from riding race horses, he began training horses. Weston has trained many colts for barrel racing, ranching, roping and riding.
Weston married Bandi Hansen in 1996. Weston feels that his greatest accomplishment is his children love horses as much or more than he does.
Dave Oerke
Dave Oerke has been an Idaho horseman for over 50 years. He started with cowboying, rodeoing, outfitting, shoeing, and later managing a quarter horse and beefalo ranch, refining his skills as a horse trainer.
Born in 1941, Dave grew up working on farms. He started riding bareback horses in 1961. In 1963, he won 13 rodeos and went pro in 1964. He won Billings in 1966 riding three horses, including Necklace, one of the rankest bucking horses of that time.
In 1968, Dave headed to Vietnam in the 9th Infantry Division of the Army. He earned a Bronze Star with a V(valor), two Bronze Stars for meritorious achievement in a war zone, and two Army Commendation medals, both with a V.
After returning, he married and continued to rodeo and work as an outfitter/guide. In 1973 he went to seven rodeos and won all seven. He was runner-up that year in the EIRA.
Dave raised quality horses with Doc O Lena and Peppy San Badger bloodlines. Dave trained horses, that went on to qualify for the Paint and Quarter Horse World, ridden by Doug Williamson, ending up with Top 10 finishes in several events.
At almost 80 years young, he is still starting colts, training & finishing horses, shoeing and enjoying family.
Scott Hulme
Scott Hulme grew up in small town Montpelier. He’s been involved with horses and livestock his entire life.
Scott has always been in the horse business and trains cutting horses for a living. Scott has always maintained it takes a lot of real estate and a lot of cattle to train a horse. Although he spends much of his time in a cutting arena Scott still sticks to his ranching roots and trains horses outside as well as inside the arena.
Scott has always been an avid and competitive team roper and enjoys roping with his family. Scott believes a good horseman can win a cutting or win a ropin or do any ranch chore on a good horse.
Scott is a National Cutting Horse world finalist, 2008 Idaho horse trainer challenge champion, National Reined Cow Horse world qualifier and has won many events, but he primarily enjoys staying at home on the ranch and working young horses with his family.
Scott and wife Kimberly reside in Downey and run a ranch and a full-time cutting horse operation. Kimberly is an avid barrel racer. They also raise and sell a lot of good cutting and roping horses and attend horse sales all over the United States.
They have four sons who are all involved in the horse business. Scott says there is no better way to raise a family. Hard work makes good horses and good men.