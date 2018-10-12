RIGBY — Four members of the Idaho Reining Horse Association took a once-in-a-lifetime trip to Beijing this past July to demonstrate various horsemanship skills and provide instruction.
IRHA President Julie Boer said she didn’t believe it when she received the call from Skip Henderson asking if she would be interested in visiting China.
“Honestly it was out of the blue, I got a phone call and I thought someone was pulling my leg,” she said. “I called around a bit and found out that it was for real and when I found out Willy (Twitchell) and Matt (Wagoner) were going I was like ‘I’m in.’ ”
After an 18-hour flight, the group arrived in Beijing. The next morning, they traveled north to the town of Fengning.
“The whole town was wrapped around horses,” Boer said. “All they did was provide horses or horseback rides for the people of Beijing.”
Despite arriving at Fengning, neither Boer nor Wagoner really knew exactly what role they were expected to play during the event.
“It’s really hard to say what we were there for,” Boer said.
“We were told that when we were there we would go and demonstrate reining, roping and cow work, we were there to be demonstrators,” Wagoner said. “In all reality when we got there we ended being more of consultants for the event.”
However they ended up doing a lot more than demonstrating and consulting. They also participated in judging, instructing and educating the builders of the proper arena footings, fencing and overall layout.
The event itself was born after the Chinese Cowgirl Alliance attempted to have an annual event that would feature barrel racing, reining, penning and other events.
“They petitioned the Chinese government to fund it,” Wagoner said. “Fund it as far as build the facility, creating an event place.”
Wagner said the government agreed to fund it for the first year as a test and then, if it was successful, it would be funded for future years.
About 4,000 Chinese government officials ended up attending the event.
“By the end of the event, we had got word that they were happy and that they enjoyed the event,” Wagoner said. “They will now produce the event for four more years.”
The event featured people and events from all over the world including a Thai man demonstrating pistols and whips, team penning, rail racing, barrel racing, African dance and much more.
“It was basically a horse carnival,” Boer said.
The horses featured at the event were imported from all over the world including Rigby, Heritage Ranch in Ogden, Utah, Babcock Ranch in Texas and Mongolia.
Because of the officials attending the event, the group and all of the event organizers were forced out their hotel. Shortly after learning that Wagoner found an inn that they could stay at for the week.
“I was better prepared to stay in a dirt floor yurt or tent than to stay in that inn,” he said. “You didn’t go to your room to relax.”
Boer agreed that the hotel was her least favorite part about the whole adventure.
“I would have rather stayed in a tent just because you know its dirt,” she said. “You pull back the sheets and things just go ‘voom!’ ”
Boer said the one thing that she learned from whole experience is there are people from all over the world that have the same care and addiction for the sport.
“There are other people all across the world with the same crazy addiction I have,” she said. “That kinship was the coolest part for me.”
Wagoner agreed, but added his thought that all horse cultures are relatively the same.
“Real horse cultures are pretty much the same, the viewpoints and the attitudes and the love of the horses is the same whether you’re in Rigby, Idaho, or in Flying Horse Village in Outer Mongolia,” he said. “That love of the horse is identical.”
When they weren’t demonstrating or consulting the group spent time exploring the area, interacting with the locals and eating. One such area that was a highlight for Boer was visiting the Great Wall of China.
“The Great Wall of China was one of the coolest things I have ever seen in my whole life,” she said.
The group repeatedly explained China as the land of great contrast. Whether it be the food, the scenery or the quality of life, its either black or white, there was no gray area.
Despite that, the group said the experience is one they will remember the rest of their lives.
“China was an experience I will never forget, and I am very grateful for,” Wagoner said. “My favorite thing about this is to look back and think, because of the horses, I have been taken across the world.”