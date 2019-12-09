VICTOR — Children who attend Lisa’s Child Care in Victor receive a daily hands-on experience in animal care.
Lisa Foes has cows, horses, chickens, turkeys and milk and meat goats on her property, and the children at her day care feed and care for the animals.
Every day.
That includes milking the goats in the morning, collecting eggs, and the kids carry scoops of grain to feed the animals themselves.
They have even got to see a cow being born.
“The kids help with everything,” said Foes, an Air Force veteran who started the day care 18 years ago. “They get to experience a little bit of everything involved with animals. I teach them that we have to take care of the animals and they just love it.”
Teton County Farm Bureau President Stephen Bagley said he was floored to discover someone in his area was running a day care that incorporates farm animals so closely into its day-to-day activities.
“It’s a really phenomenal way to get kids involved in learning where their food comes from,” said Bagley, a farmer and rancher. “It is just phenomenal what she’s doing to help little kids learn, in a very hands-on way, where their food comes from.”
Foes said the children understand that some animals end up in their stomachs.
“They understand they go into the freezer and that’s where their meat comes from,” she said.
As much as the kids enjoy all of the animals, their favorite is probably Simba, an attention-loving cat that is fawned over by the children.
All the animals have names, except for the turkeys, which the children just call “gobbles.”
When Foes was working in the corporate world and couldn’t find a good day care for her son and daughter, she started her own and it turned into a full-time endeavor.
The animals she keeps on her property have been part of her day care from day one.
“I just think every child should know where their food comes from and know that it takes work to take care of the animals,” she said. “That’s why every child who comes here in the morning has to help care for the animals first. They don’t get to eat or do anything until we take care of the animals first because the animals can’t feed themselves; we have to feed them.”
Foes cares for children up to the age of 5 and many don’t come from families involved with agriculture so they start with no clue about the important role animals play in people’s lives, she said.
“So I teach them about all of it and get them involved with all of the animals, on a regular basis,” she said.
Being around and involved with the animals is intricately woven into the day care’s curriculum and so is being outside.
“If it’s not raining, they’re outside with the animals,” she said.
That emphasis on animals is not for everyone, though. Foes interviews parents before agreeing to care for their children to make sure they’re OK with the animal part.
“It’s a fit for some and it’s not for others,” she said. “I am who I am and I include all the animals in the day care. Some people would rather keep their children in a bubble and that’s fine. But this is how I raise children. They are always around the animals and I keep them involved.”
The parents who do want their kids to attend her day care “just love the fact that they get to experience something like this,” Foes said
Foes said she doesn’t make a ton of money in her day care business, “but the way I look at it, I’m living the dream. It’s not really about the money; it’s about these kids.”