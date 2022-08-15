Proudly celebrating our five-year anniversary, the producers of The Ultimate Bullriding Battle, Dustin and Georgia Young of Ammon and Brent Johnson of Rigby extend a huge thank you!
From start to finish we invite you to participate in our special opening ceremonies, fire dancers, giveaways and our thrilling end-of-the-night spectacular fireworks show.
Once again, the event, slated for Aug. 27 this year, draws the top bucking bulls from across the country. This event and other qualifying events held over the last year are sanctioned by the American Bucking Bull Inc. and the High Desert Bucking Bull Association where bucking bulls compete for a slot at the PBR World Finals in Las Vegas each year and a chance to win approximately $250,000 in prize money.
“Expect to see a spectacular set of bucking bulls from all over the western states. What we actually want people to understand is the caliber of bulls that will be right here in Idaho Falls,” Georgia Young said. “These bulls have to be pretty salty to have a chance to qualify for the PBR World Finals.”
Dustin Young, a former professional bull rider says he has immense respect for the bucking bull producers and the dedication it takes to raise a champion-caliber bull.
“I’ve been around bull riding my entire life,” Dustin Young said, “And the bulls today are ranker and harder to ride because of improved breeding. You’ll get to see some of these incredible animal athletes at this event.”
“With all the wonderful support we’ve received, we have the opportunity to give back to the community,” Georgia Young said. “We are going to be raffling off ‘THE BULL’ 4-heeler this year along with many other great prizes.”
Tickets for the raffle cost $10 each or six for $50 and can be purchased at the Community Food Basket, Eagle Rock Indian Motorcycle and at the event. All of the proceeds from the raffle will be going to the Idaho Falls Community Food Basket.
We have also aligned ourselves with TEC Distributing to provide a fundraiser for the Art Museum of Eastern Idaho. Proceeds from all beverages purchased will be going to support the Art Museum.
The Ultimate Bullriding Battle would like to extend our sincere thanks to all of YOU and the businesses that have supported the Ultimate Bullriding Battle for five years. Our sponsors’ commitment and generosity help us provide this fun and exciting event for our great community.