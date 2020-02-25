Idaho Department of Fish and Game wants to talk about critters with people in Salmon and Challis next month.
Hunters, anglers, trappers and wildlife enthusiasts are invited to one of two open houses to visit with wildlife and fisheries managers working in Lemhi and Custer counties. The first meeting is in Challis from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. March 24 at the Community Event Center on Clinic Road. The second meeting is in Salmon from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. March 25 at the Fish and Game office, 99 Highway 93 North.
“Bring a friend or neighbor and come by,” said Fish and Game regional supervisor Tom Curet. “These meetings will be very informative, and we hope folks bring their questions and appetite.”
Chili and refreshments will be served at the meetings. This type of meeting is a new thing for Fish and Game.
“We had a chili open house last year,” said Mike Demick of the Salmon Regional office. “It’s basically a good time of year just to visit with folks and answer any questions they have.”
Topics at the open houses include:
n Big Game harvest statistics and recent aerial survey results
n Updates on the spring steelhead season and possible Chinook season
n Local projects on Idaho’s less known alpine wildlife including black rosy finch, hoary marmot, pika and others
n Boone and Crockett/Pope and Young measuring demonstration and information on scoring and entering your trophy into the record books
“No measuring will be done, but we will have a demonstration for those who have questions or are interested,” Demick said. “We plan to gauge interest for a measuring day, similar to what’s done in Idaho Falls and Pocatello. ... I mainly want to inform folks, exchange contact info and explain the entry process, costs, arrange scoring dates, etc.”
Demick said Fish and Game will have displays and have staff on hand with handouts and answers to questions.
“These open houses are intended for anyone interested in fish and wildlife and are designed to stimulate informal discussions about wildlife issues in Lemhi and Custer counties,” Fish and Game said in a news release.
For more information, call 208-756-2271.