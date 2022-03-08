Five of eastern Idaho’s most distinguished leaders in the agriculture industry will be inducted into the Eastern Idaho Agriculture Hall of Fame, class of 2022, during the annual Reception and Banquet on March 18, at the Shoshone-Bannock Hotel and Events Center in Fort Hall.
This year’s inductees are Max R. Gould, farmer and trucker; Dr. Robert Cope, DVM; Mark R. Ricks, ag producer; Dennis W. Snarr, farmer/rancher, and Matt Woodard, farmer and conservationist.
Tickets are $35 and can be obtained by calling 208-301-1620, at the Idaho Falls Visitor’s Center, or email eiagricultureHF@gmail.com for information. The deadline for purchasing tickets is March 5.
Max R. Gould, Teton
Alongside his brothers Ted and Vern, Max started farming in the 1970’s growing seed and commercial potatoes on their family farm. Early operations involved developing an irrigation delivery system which moved water from the Teton River to Gould farm ground in both Teton and Madison counties.
About this same time, Max began trucking the commodities grown on his own ground and for numerous Eastern Idaho producers for more than 40 years. Max is still involved in the day to day operations of both the farm and Max Gould Trucking, Inc.
Max, his son Darrin and grandson Ryan continue farming today some 2,000 acres of potatoes, wheat and barley. He is also an owner in Idaho Sunfresh, LLC, a fresh pack potato shed in Rigby.
He has also served in the United Potato Grower organization in the early 2000’s.
Known as a trusted mentor and advisor to his customer and neighbors over the years, Max has often anonymously assisted individuals and families in need. He is also known for being a fair and considerate employer.
In addition to his son Darrin, Max is also the father of Julie Baker.
Dr. Robert Cope, Salmon
The tag line on his e-mail address “cowdoc75” sums up the life of Salmon veterinarian Robert Cope. For over 40 years he has taken care of livestock in the Lemhi Valley.
Raised on a small farm in Kansas, “Cope” as he is often called, attended the Kansas State University of Veterinary Science. He and his wife, Terry, settled in Lemhi County where he continues to practice veterinary medicine, has conducted research, and has spent countless hours serving as a county commissioner and a representative on various boards. Cope worked with other veterinarians in finding answers to “weak calf syndrome” and other disease control efforts in Lemhi County.
According to his nomination to the Eastern Idaho Agriculture Hall of Fame, Cope has spent more than 43 years dedicating “himself to the betterment of the Agriculture Community of Central Idaho, both as a skilled veterinarian and as a leading officer of local government.”
Among his Ag industry service, Cope has served as member of the Idaho Wolf Depredation Compensation Committee, Central Idaho Resource Advisory Committee, Roadless Area Conservation National Advisory Committee, Idaho’s Sage Grouse Task Force and numerous other committees and boards.
For his many contributions, Cope has received congressional recognition by Idaho Senators Mike Crapo and Jim Risch.
Mark R. Ricks, Rexburg
Farming and the agriculture industry have been, and continue to be, the professional life of Hall of Fame inductee Mark Ricks. In 1966 while working on the family farm, Mark, his father and uncles drilled the first deep irrigation well in Teton County.
Mark continued to work with family members and eventually went out on his own. The Ricks farming operation expanded from 180 acres in the early years, to a current total of 2,800 acres of ag ground. He annually raises 2,200 acres of small grains (wheat and barley), 500 acres of seed potatoes and 100 acres of grass hay.
Working with, and participating in, the Natural Resource Conservation Service programs, Mark has been a leader in conservation and providing irrigation to water thousands of acres in western Teton County. He has long worked with other seed potato growers in Teton and Madison counties in maintaining the Teton Seed Management Area.
He has also served as a Madison County Commissioners with involvement in youth activities ranging from 4H to Scouting.
Through the years, Mark has worked with various members of the Ricks family, and most recently with his son Nick. The Triple R Farms, LLC, as the farm is known, now supports a fifth generation Idaho farming family.
Mark and his wife, Chris, are the parents of four children.
Dennis W. Snarr, Idaho Falls
Growing up on a farm in the Osgood area, Dennis Snarr enjoyed working along side his father Dean. After graduating from college, he went into partnership with his father and the corporation, “Dean Snarr and Son” was formed. The two
expanded the farm into the Roberts area in 1974 where it continued to grow into the operation it is today.
Dennis has been the managing partner of Dean Snarr and Son for almost 50 years. In that time, he has improved irrigation practices and profitability as new irrigation equipment advancements came available. Good crop rotation has always been a focus. He also works closes with the Natural Resources Conservation Service and Farm Service Agency in Jefferson County to make changes that will improve soil health, water conservation and crop yields. Most recently some of the changes include the incorporation of cover crops and no-till planting into his farm practices. His farm also uses tools like spreading manure and using natural fertilizers, like fish compost, to help soil health.
Dennis added beef cattle to the operation in 1989. He has grown the heard year after year and produces some of the best calves in the area.
Throughout the years Dennis has worked closely with other growers. When he and a neighboring grower decided to try growing canola, they split the cost of equipment so they would both be able to grow the new crop. They worked together so that they could both have the best possible outcome of this new venture.
Dennis has served on several boards throughout the years. He is currently serves on the Idaho AgCredit board where he is the audit chairman. He has also served on the FSA advisory board and Butte Market Lake Canal board.
Dennis and his wife, Donna, are the parents of two daughters, Dawn and Dani.
Matt Woodard, Idaho Falls
Farming has been part of Matt’s life since his early life growing up on a dry farm in the Antelope Creek area near Ririe. The Woodard family were among the first farmers in the Antelope Creek area to install terraces, creating a model conservation farm. Early on, the family has used conservation tillage, cross slop farming and chiseling/subsoiling to control soil erosion from spring runoff. Their early efforts to incorporate soil and water conservation practices helped convince other farmers to do the same and these practices continue with success.
In additional establishing conservation methods to preserve water on the farm, Matt became involved in the Sharp-tail Grouse Enhancement Program using 300 acres of his land to help the challenged species, been involved with the Mule Deer Enhancement Program and other habitat projects.
Matt’s dedication to conservation has led him to leadership positions enabling him to assist other producers with securing approvals and find financing for voluntary soil, water and habitat enhancement projects on private land, often serving as a liaison between agricultural landowners, conservation groups and state and federal agencies.
For his many efforts, Matt has received state and national recognition, including the Goodyear Conservation Award for Outstanding Conservation, USFS Partnership Award, the Snake River Cut Throat Heritage Award and the Outstanding Fish Professional Award from Trout Unlimited.
Matt and his wife, Debbie, are the parents of two sons.