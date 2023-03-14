Long-time leaders in Idaho’s agriculture industry were inducted into the Class of 2023 Eastern Idaho Agriculture Hall of Fame during the annual recognition dinner March 17 at the Shoshone-Bannock Casino Hotel in Fort Hall.
This year’s inductees are Val Schwendiman of Newdale; Christopher "Chris" Wride of American Falls; W. Brock Driscoll of Aberdeen; Sarah Henson Skaar of Hagerman; and Chester Adams of Firth.
Additionally, Paige Nelson of Rigby was honored as the Duren Memorial Young Producer Award winner.
The EIAHF was formed in 1972 to honor men and women who have made extraordinary contributions to agriculture and Eastern Idaho, a region that remains a significant center for agricultural production in the state of Idaho.
The inductees' biographies appear below.
Val Schwendiman, Newdale
Val’s first job on the family farm was scattering sacks in the fields so the workers could fill them with potatoes. Plowing was done using a one-row digger pulled by horses.
As a third-generation farmer, Val is noted for working hard to instill a love and respect for the land to his posterity. Earlier, Val farmed with his brother and now farms with three of his sons and eight grandsons. He is also a successful owner and operator of a seed and commercial potato business. Additionally, Val runs a large operation of irrigated and dryland wheat and barley.
For better efficiency on his farm, Val has invested in GPS to operate tracked tractors to reduce compaction and slippage. He is continually upgrading equipment to increase productivity. To ensure wise decisions are made on the farm, Val and family use alternative methods of fertilizing and keep good records of farm operations. He has also made significant improvements to the irrigation system by using computerized panels on the pivots, radio telemetry, and has put variable frequency drives on all wells to conserve water and regularly makes improvements to the irrigation mainlines.
Val is noted for working cooperatively with neighboring farmers by being respectful of their land. He forms and maintains many good relationships with buyers, sellers and customers and is on a first-name basis with them. He works side by side with his employees and they have a high regard for him. He is patient and persistent in all areas of his life.
Additional awards previously presented to Val include Conservation Farmer of the Year, 1971, Farm Records and management award, 1979, Farmer of the year 2000, Conservation Farmer of the year 2006. He is also very active in leadership roles with the Boy Scouts of America and the Newdale community.
Val and his wife, Diane, are the parents of nine children: David, Lynda, Juli, Suzan, Russell, Stan, Lee, Tyler and Dan (deceased).
Christopher "Chris" Wride, American Falls
A third-generation farmer, Chris began his farming career as a young boy when the rocks and sagebrush were being cleared on the Wride farm north of Pleasant Valley in Power County. After attending college, Chris and his brothers — Marc and Bart — worked together to raise potatoes, small grains, alfalfa and sugar beets. As part of an economic farm plan, the introduction of sprinklers, Chris encouraged his brothers to convert the furrow irrigation to a sprinkler system. Changing to a sprinkler irrigation, the Wrides’ production and profitability improved. Converting to a sprinkler system, Chris became familiar with water rights and water issues.
Chris was elected to the Bingham County Farm Service Agency Committee and the Bingham Soil Conservation District where his knowledge of farm and conservation programs grew. Sharing information with his brothers, the Wride’s began the implementation of more systematic farm management plans on the cropland acres. Chris and his brother embraced the use of technology and other best management practices, maintaining profitable and environmentally sound operations. Chris has long been involved, and interested, in ways to improve soil health. One of his noted projects has been the experimentation of mustard green manure crop as a way to improve soil health.
Among his many contributions to agriculture, Chris, as chairman of the SBSCD, has been the lead in leasing District owned cropland to the Natural Resources Conservation Service Plant Material Center in Aberdeen. In 1997 when discussing the possibility of moving the PMC to another state, Chris led the effort to purchase additional cropland acres to ensure the PMC would remain in Idaho.
Chris was nominated to the East Idaho Ag Hall of Fame for his dedication to Eastern Idaho’s agriculture industry and natural resource conservation. Chris’ leadership has had a lasting effect on the implementation of conservation practices while maintaining successful farming operations in Bingham and Power Counties. He is a catalyst for building bridges on community and conservation issues, a selfless individual, dedicated to his community and family.
Chris and his wife, Gay Ann (deceased), are the parents of four children: John, Maghan, Collyn and Sammy.
W. Brock Driscoll, Aberdeen
Growing up on a diversified crop farm in Aberdeen, Brock had an early love for agriculture. In 1974, after he and his wife Tena married, he began farming as a livelihood, eventually forming a partnership with his brothers to significantly expand their operations to sustain the business and provide professional agricultural opportunities for extended family members.
In 1983, Brock was involved in creating a potato packing facility and a trucking company. By 1997 the business expanded to the Magic Valley area. Some years later, Driscoll Brothers Partnership purchased Harper’s Homemade Bread Company and started a regional large truck repair center, Driscoll Truck Center. About the same time, the company made the move to incorporate an international compressed alfalfa company, located near the Pocatello Airport, where hay purchased from area growers is processed into tightly compressed balls and shipped overseas.
Driscoll Brothers Partnership has expanded their original 4,000-acre farming/potato operation into a 16,000-acre operation with employees from many Idaho counties. They currently employ 150 full time and 300 season employees. In addition to their own crops, Driscoll Brothers Partnership purchases alfalfa, potatoes and grain from Eastern Idaho producers for their business.
Active in his community, Brock has served the board of directors for the Idaho Ag Credit Association and on the Aberdeen/American Falls Ground Water Association Board. He has also served on the Aberdeen School Board and coached freshman boy basketball.
Brock, along with his wife, Tena Anderson Driscoll, are the parents of six adult children, four of whom are directly involved in managing the Driscoll Brothers operations.
Sarah Henson Skaar, Hagerman
Sarah’s entire life has revolved around agriculture, livestock and ranching which began with her farm experiences as a child, 4-H Club, university studies, employment and production agriculture partnerships with her father and husband, Kent.
While attending Washington State University, Sarah worked milking cows at the university dairy and conducted oilseed research in the Department of Agronomy. She was a member of the WSU Dairy Judging Team and founding members of the WSU Cooperative of University Dairy Students organization.
Upon receiving her master’s degree, Sarah accepted a job with the University of Idaho as an Extension Agent in Caribou County. She was the first woman appointed to a general Agriculture Extension Agent position in Idaho and later promoted to tenured faculty as an Associate Professor of Agriculture. Sarah transferred to the Bonneville County University Idaho Cooperative Extension Service and continued with livestock, youth and agriculture responsibilities.
Sarah has been involved in the equine industry both professionally and personally. She has organized, taught and continues to teach youth horsemanship clinics at the Alpine 4-H Horse Camp and throughout southern Idaho. She has also coached two 4-H Horse Judging Teams to national competitions.
Sarah and Kent’s interest in horses found them participating in team penning, branding and reining cow horse competitions. This led Sarah and Ken to organize the Eastern Idaho Team Penning and Branding Association and in 1977 the Eastern Idaho Horseman’s Hall of Fame.
Whenever the Skaar’s owned ranches in Idaho, the sustainability of natural resources has been the cornerstone of their operation. Production strategies focused on improved soil health, water quality, end-use quality and financial returns. Sarah is also an award-winning ag journalist and author, an inductee to the Eastern Idaho Horseman’s Hall of Fame and honored as Latah County Cattlemen of the Year.
Sarah and Kent are the parents of two children: Dustin and Mackenzie.
R. Chester Adams, Firth
Although raised participating livestock 4-H for over 10 years as a student at Leadore High School, Chester spent many years in the classroom as an educator and principal before he could fully focus on his ranching operation.
After graduating from Idaho State University with a degree in elementary education, followed by a master’s degree in special education, Chester worked as an assistant principal in Anchorage, Alaska, as an elementary principal in Firth, and director of special education in Shelley School District. During his years in education Chester received many awards, including the Idaho Association of Elementary School Principals Gem Award for Outstanding Leaders and Management of Elementary Schools in the State of Idaho.
In 1973 he decided to have a dual career of education and ranching. Chester purchased 52 acres along the Snake River with five registered angus cows. Over 30 years, four additional properties were added and the herd grew to 125 registered mother cows. His salary as principal supported the family. With the ranch, profits went back to the ranch for expansion.
Prior to retiring in 2022, Chester’s operation utilized a modified form of intensive grazing. He incorporated animal science research and new techniques to his feeding program of the years to enhance the quality of the herd. He also implemented artificial insemination practices in 1975 and embryo transfers in 2001. He sold his purebred bulls until 1977 having accomplished 53 production sales.
Chester has also received numerous agriculture awards, including recognition as a 50-year life member of the American Angus Association, a member of the Idaho Angus Association. Plus, he has served many years as a volunteer for community events and as a 4-H leader. He is currently a director of the New Sweden Irrigation District.
Chester, and his late wife Phyllis, are the parents of Lisa, Eric and Ted.
Paige Miller Nelson, Rigby
Duren Memorial Young Producer Award
Raised on the family farm in Fremont County, Paige is a fifth-generation ag producer with experience raising potatoes, wheat, barley, corn, alfalfa and a cow-cow-calf feedlot ranch. Paige developed her passion for agriculture working on the family farm.
While in college at BYU-Idaho, Paige double minored in journalism and natural resources to complement her animal science major to allow her to pursue a career in agriculture journalism. During college, Paige served in various leadership roles including Idaho Cattle Association intern, chairperson and organizer of the first-ever BYU-I Ag Days in 2013 and the 2013 BYU-I Beef Day and as vice president of the BYU-I Cattlemen’s Association.
Paige and her husband Tyler, also a fifth-generation rancher, live on the Nelson cattle ranch in Rigby. Together they own and manage a cow-calf herd, bred heifers and lease corrals to a rodeo bull consigner. Additionally, they manage the family direct-to-consumer beef business, ML Brand Beef. This freezer beef business required building a website, creating and managing social media advertising and public relations. She is also an Angus Journal field editor and freelance writer for several ag publications.
Paige has a deep love for animals, especially ranch horses. She currently serves as vice president of the Jefferson County Farm Bureau Board of Directors and as a member of the Jefferson County Farm Bureau Young Farmers and Ranchers.
Paige and Tyler are the parents of three children, Sylvia, Lydia and Cort.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
We welcome comments, however there are some guidelines:
Keep it Clean: Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language. Don't Threaten: Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful: Don't lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice: No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading. Be Proactive: Report abusive posts and don’t engage with trolls. Share with Us: Tell us your personal accounts and the history behind articles.