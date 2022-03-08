Four Eastern Idaho farm and ranch owner/operators will receive the Ed Duren Memorial Young Producer Award during the Eastern Idaho Agriculture Hall of Fame Reception & Banquet, March 18, 2022, at Fort Hall. The Ed Duren Memorial Young Producer Award was established by the Eastern Idaho Agriculture Hall of Fame in 2018, to honor the memory of inductee and former board member, Ed Duren (1935-2017), who spent his 39-year career as a University of Idaho Extension Livestock Specialist, educator, author, and mentor to hundreds of young farmers, ranchers and Ag industry professionals.
The award recognizes ranchers/farmers/food producers under age 45 at the time of their selection, for their commitment, innovation and leadership/service benefitting the Agricultural industry. The 2022 class of Ed Duren Memorial Young Producer Award recipients are Steve Shively, Terreton; Luke Hicks, Rigby; David Mundt, Firth; and Tyson Coles, Milo.
Luke Hicks, Rigby, operates a diversified farm/livestock operation. As well as irrigated farms where he raises barley, wheat, silage corn and alfalfa, he has owned and rented pasture. Luke has developed a vertically integrated livestock program with raised and purchased calves, stockers, grass cattle, yearlings/feedlot cattle and cow/calf pairs. This model has enabled him to purchase cattle locally, and to access quality and volume market opportunities in several states, which in turn enables him to buy more local cattle. Luke is a respected authority and highly involved in water and water quality issues, the youngest to ever serve on the Committee of Nine.
Tyson Coles, Milo, has brought attention to the benefits of regenerative agriculture by improving soil health and crop/pasture productivity on dry and irrigated ground with traditional and cover crops, multi-species and rotational grazing, and other practices. His system has attracted national attention from Ag media and those interested in learning about diversified and sustainable crop/graze systems, he hosts visitors and tours, and has been a presenter at farm and livestock educational events. Tyson serves on the board of the East Side Soil & Water Conservation District.
David Mundt, Firth, raises grain crops and fresh-market potatoes and was among the first to test, then commercially grow and harvest the ancient grain, quinoa, as a new crop for the area, contributing to the acreage necessary for a quinoa processing plant to establish in Idaho Falls. David is a graduate of Northwest Farm Credit’s AgVision program and has served as an officer on the North Bingham Soil Conservation board.
Steve Shively is a fourth-generation farmer in the Terreton area. He is a vested partner in Shively Custom Farming LLC, and runs a stand-alone agricultural commodity trucking business. Always interested in farm technology and innovation, Steve plants and harvests about 1,000 acres of corn, custom stacks thousands of hay and straw bales, harvests corn and grain, markets commodities nationwide, and worked with university and industry researchers as an early adopter and proponent of irrigation water efficiency measures including LESA sprinkler modifications. Steve serves on the Mud Lake Water Users board.
The 2022 EIAHF Reception & Banquet will be March 18 at Fort Hall, Idaho. Tickets are $35 and will be available through March 5. For tickets or information email eiagricultureHF@gmail.com or call 208-301-1620.