Annalise Cecil is among four kids who belong to a Christian Horse Lovers Club where after a Bible study, they apply what they’ve learned to working with a horse. The club is led by their neighbor Kim Shanks of Mackay.
“It’s really fun and a good learning experience,” Annalise said. “We learn how God helps us and how he disciplines us.”
Annalise and her family ranch south of Mackay. They raise tomatoes, peppers, squash, zucchine, peas, asparagus and melons in several greenhouses. They also raise cattle and have horses and chickens.
Annalise, 11, loves the ranch and hopes to own her own ranch someday.
“It’s really fun to work on our family farm on our days off from the cafe,” Annalise said. “We switch off and it’s fun to ride horses and to play with the neighborhood kids, along with helping with irrigating, fencing and building things.”
The family also owns the Main Theater in Mackay where they show movies Friday and Saturday at 3:05 and at 6:30 p.m.
“It’s really cool to have a theater here,” she said.
Attached to the theater is a cafe called Scoops Corner Cafe. They sell soft drinks, some named with the town’s mining history in mind, like the Claim Jumper. They sell freshly scooped ice cream and light entrees are also on the menu.
At the farmers market, they sell home-baked goods, like sour dough bread, cinnamon wreaths, homemade salsa and chocolate-covered espresso beans along with a variety of other homemade foods. They also sell wooden handmade items like step stools. The market is held each Saturday during the summer at Heritage Park on U.S. Highway 93 from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.
All the Cecil children learn every aspect of the family’s businesses on the farm and in town by doing each job in both businesses. Her parents are Jesse and Mindy Cecil. While Annalise is trained to do various jobs, she can typically be found scooping ice cream or waiting tables at the cafe. Learning business principles on the farm and at the theater and cafe are appealing to her.
“I really like the business part of it and I would like to go on and pursue a business of my own, maybe another Scoops Cafe in another location,” she said. “We learn the math part of the business, counting back change and interacting with customers. It’s been a great experience and I really have loved it.”
Customers often comment that Annalise has a contagious smile and is more efficient than many servers who are far more senior in age, Mindy said.
Annalise also likes politics and mentioned an interest in being a majority leader in the state senate or even being a state governor someday. Naturally the business side of politics appeals to her, too. She also finds debating interesting.
“I think I’d like the business part of politics. I think that we need more conservative people in politics,” she said. “Participating in hearings where a bill is being debated before it’s passed is very interesting to me along with figuring out how to make things better for our communities.”
