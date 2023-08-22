Annalise Cecil

Annalise Cecil is among four kids who belong to a Christian Horse Lovers Club where after a Bible study, they apply what they’ve learned to working with a horse. The club is led by their neighbor Kim Shanks of Mackay.

“It’s really fun and a good learning experience,” Annalise said. “We learn how God helps us and how he disciplines us.”

