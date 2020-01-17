Peyton Stoddard has an agri-business career in mind and at age 16 she has the experience to back it up.
Ever since she can remember, Stoddard has worked with her parents Jay and Junean Stoddard growing vegetables and marketing them at the Idaho Falls Farmer’s Market on Saturdays in downtown Idaho Falls.
“Even though it’s the smaller side of agri-business, I have gotten more personal interaction experience with people I work with, and because of that I’m following that career path,” she said. “Working with my parents is a great experience. I’ve gotten experience counting change and assisting customers. I’d like to own my own business someday.”
The family raises typical garden variety plants like cucumber, zucchini and onions, which they sell throughout the summer. In the fall they market pumpkins and squash varieties. Their garden is about an acre in size and includes a greenhouse.
“It’s a pretty big spot to maintain,” she said. “I spend quite a few hours helping during the week and two to three extra hours on Friday getting ready and all day Saturday,” she said. “During summer we all spend at least eight hours every day.”
Stoddard also is involved in the FFA chapter at Shelley High School. With her chapter, she’s attended state leadership conferences in Twin Falls held in the spring, and she has participates in creed speaking and public speaking.
“I’ve really liked expanding my speaking skills and have used what I have learned as secretary for our FFA chapter,” she said.
Stoddard is a sophomore and has been involved in FFA for nearly two years now.
“I’ve enjoyed being secretary and in the future I’d like to run for chapter president and run for a state FFA officer position, too.”
Stoddard has participated in livestock judging at the Eastern Idaho State Fair in Blackfoot held in the fall.
“I’m really like being involved with animals,” she said. “I like looking at all the different kinds of livestock and find it really interesting.”