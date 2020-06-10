As a freshman Jackson Beck took a welding class at American Falls High School and found a career.
Beck, 18, a senior, works an entry level job at Petersen Inc., near the Pocatello airport with the intention of working up.
“I’m a parts prepper. I use a grinder 90% of the time removing mill scale so the parts are ready to be welded,” he said.
As a sophomore, his first job was working at Farm Fab LLC in American Falls fabricating and repairing farm equipment.
“It’s where I learned to transition from the classroom to real-world welding so I could move up and work for places like Petersens,” Beck said.
He took his first ag welding class taught by newly hired AFHS ag teacher Daniel Heikkila.
“We just meshed from the start and he pretty much taught me everything I know,” Beck said. “By my senior year I was taking more welding classes than regular classes.”
Welding appeals to Beck in a number of ways.
“I like manual labor but at the same time with welding you have to be smart and skilled. It’s really fun for me too. I really like it,” he said.
For their senior project Beck and classmates Juan Ramirez and Braeden Ralphs welded two bridges that are 4 feet wide and 24 feet long to span a canal between schools. For their fabrication class project, Beck, Ramirez and Ralphs welded a set of exercise equipment that will be placed at Marina Park this summer. The students will also build wood forms, pour concrete pads and install the equipment.
The project was begun in the welding fabrication class and before school was shut down due to Covid-19, Beck, Ralphs and Ramirez were foremen of the project and led their own team of welders.
Beck grew up on a sod farm and said that’s where he learned how to work. His mom is Trudi Beck.
“I don’t have a typical farm background but that’s where I started working,” he said.
In his spare time, Beck plays the guitar for fun.