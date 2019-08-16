Davlyn Holloway wants to be a zoologist one day and raising livestock at home and taking ag classes at Rigby Middle School are helping her to prepare.
Davlyn, 13, and her parents, Justin and MaryAnn Holloway and siblings Kaylie, 17; Sydney, 15; and her twin brother Dillon, 13; live in Roberts and raise Murray Grey cattle and Hampshire pigs. They show their livestock during the Jefferson County 4-H fair in Mud Lake. As a family, they also show Murray Grey heifers at the Eastern Idaho State Fair.
“We do everything including chores to raise them,” Davlyn said. “Last night, we gave everyone all their shots.”
The family has about 100 head of cattle but are starting to trim down their herd a bit now.
She and her brothers and sisters are responsible for feeding, cleaning stalls, training their animals so they make weight and breeding and marketing them. This year they’re thinking about breeding their Hampshire sows to a Danish Landrace bore.
“We have Hampshire pigs and we artificially inseminate them with different breeds depending on what we like,” she said.
Davlyn took her first ag class this year called exploring agriculture, taught by Madison Hall.
“My first class was really fun and I learned a lot,” she said.
Davlyn plans to take more ag classes in the fall. She likes the hands on learning she’s experienced in ag classes so far.
“Last trimester, we learned about electricity when we lit a LED light with a battery,” she said. “It’s interesting to see how electricity works.”
Davlyn likes to spend time with family, friends and her animals, and likes gymnastics and school plays.