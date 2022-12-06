Mack Poole

Mack Poole

When Mack Poole’s family moved, it changed his life.

“After my 8th grade year we moved to a real rural area and we raised some pigs. It was the first thing I had ever done in agriculture and my involvement in ag just exploded from there,” he said. “It's crazy to think about where I’d be today if we wouldn’t have moved.”

To be featured in Future Farmers, email freditor@postregister.com.

Recommended for you

View (0) comments

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

We welcome comments, however there are some guidelines:

Keep it Clean: Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language. Don't Threaten: Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful: Don't lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice: No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading. Be Proactive: Report abusive posts and don’t engage with trolls. Share with Us: Tell us your personal accounts and the history behind articles.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.