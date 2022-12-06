When Mack Poole’s family moved, it changed his life.
“After my 8th grade year we moved to a real rural area and we raised some pigs. It was the first thing I had ever done in agriculture and my involvement in ag just exploded from there,” he said. “It's crazy to think about where I’d be today if we wouldn’t have moved.”
Poole, 17, is one of three vice presidents in Rigby High School’s FFA chapter. He leads the Building The Community committee. One of his favorite activities is his involvement in a food drive for the Giving Cupboard in Rigby. According to their website, the Giving Cupboard is non-profit and their mission is to establish programs in Jefferson County to alleviate hunger and hardship, increase self-sufficiency and instill hope for the future.
“I wouldn’t want to be in any other committee because we’ve established really important personal connections in our community through the food drive,” he said. “The Giving Cupboard help tons of families in Rigby and surrounding areas.”
Poole is a senior now, but as a sophomore he was involved in numerous FFA activities where he was on several winning teams. But a recent win was a highlight.
“We just went to Burley and competed in soils and won. Next, we will then go compete in Oklahoma in May of 2023,” he said. “I’ve done various environmental and natural resources events, speaking and communication events too.”
This year, he’s signed up for agriculture communications, and other Leadership and Career Development Events.
“All of the Career Development Events are career focused,” he said. “I like forestry and natural resources and the speaking opportunities help me develop skills in that area.”
Poole gets practical experience too when he conducts chapter meetings along with participation in Farm Bureau-sponsored discussions.
“This year I’m on a parliamentary procedure team and hopefully a farm business Management team. There are a bunch of opportunities in FFA,” he said.
As for the future, Poole is considering several careers.
“I’m definitely thinking about a career in natural resources, soils, ag business, ag mechanics and welding,” he said.
He credits the ag teachers at RHS for helping him choose a path.
“Mr Godfrey brought me into FFA and he has made a huge impact on my life,” Poole said.
Poole works part time at Sheppard Brackets where he helps make brackets for floating shelves. The product is sold online at Sheppardbrackets.com.
Since he works with metal at his part time job, he uses the experience outside of school to gain additional skills in the Supervised Ag Experience program.
In what little spare time he has, he said he likes spending time outdoors; fishing, hunting and camping.
