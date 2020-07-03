Because Mary Swore’s older siblings were in FFA, to Mary, it feels like she’s been in the organization for a long time.
Swore, 16, will be a junior this fall at Highland High School and is her FFA chapter’s secretary this year.
“I feel like I’ve been in FFA longer than I have because I have three older siblings who were in FFA,” she said.
Swore’s favorite ag classes are auto mechanics and welding. In welding, students learn agriculture and fabrication welding. So far, they’ve built a set of jack stands and have collaborated on the design of a barbecue grill.
“As a class, we designed the grill so that it was more personal instead of just following an established design,” she said. “I’m thankful for FFA and the opportunity to have it at our school.”
Since Swore wants to be a police officer, she’s taking auto mechanics to become more familiar with vehicles.
“I’m interested in the canine unit because growing up with dogs and cats on the farm my whole life, I really love dogs and want to have them in my career,” she said. “And I want to be able to have the ability to fix my own car.”
Swore helps her parents Wendy and Michael Swore with the Swore Family Farms in the Fort Hall area. She helps plant, weed and grow a variety of vegetables that they sell at the Portneuf Valley Farmers Market in Old Town Pocatello each Saturday throughout the summer.
Swore also started her own business called Mary’s Corner where she makes a variety of menu items like biscuits and gravy, omelets, and cakes to sell at the farmers market. Due to COVID-19 she is stepping back from this venture this year but will take it up again during the 2021 farmers market.
“We grow an enormous amount of vegetables at the farm. We concentrate on growing potatoes, pumpkins and corn and the maze we have at the farm each fall,” she said. “I’m grateful for the down-to-earth experiences I have had at the farm. The work is hard at times, but the life skills I’ve gained such as good customer service and work ethic will stick with me forever.”