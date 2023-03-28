On April 8, six new FFA Idaho state officers will be elected during a meeting in Twin Falls to serve a year-long term.
After April 8, life will slow down considerably for the 2022-23 Idaho FFA state officer Ember Mendoza, 19, of Rigby. Mendoza served as Reporter.
“It has been the best year of my life, hands down,” she said. “Between the highs and lows, I’m sure my team would agree that we had no idea what we were getting into. I wouldn’t trade the past year for anything, and we were honored to be the six chosen to represent Idaho FFA for the 2022-2023 year. We’re excited for the next team who is in for the ride of their life.”
Some of that ride included lots of travel within the state to various chapters and other trips have taken them to Washington, D.C., and to Idaho’s capital.
“There’s been lots of car rides to go on industry tours. We traveled to various chapters across the state where we put on leadership training workshops,” Mendoza said. “Last July we traveled to meet with our representatives in Washington, D.C. It was really great that they took time to sit down with us. During FFA week in February, we went to Boise and were able to sit in on legislative meetings concerning agriculture affairs. It was really cool to have those unique opportunities.”
Mendoza prepared for higher office by holding two chapter offices at Rigby High School including secretary her junior year and president her senior year.
Since high school graduation Mendoza has earned her EMT license and works as a volunteer firefighter for the Central Fire District-Station 4 in Menan.
“I’ve been a volunteer firefighter in Menan for a year, and then last fall, I finished my EMT certification,” she said.
Her eventual goal is to become a paramedic.
“I definitely want to stay around here. I love the station I work for but if I want to pursue becoming a paramedic, I will have to work for a different station,” she said.
In the meantime, she’s begun a housecleaning business and plans to get more involved in the Rigby FFA Alumni as well as the Idaho Farm Bureau Federation, since now she’ll have more time for both.
“The business has really taken off and the IFBF has reached out to some of us graduates to get involved,” she said.
